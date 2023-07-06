Pickle4 Announces Professional Showcase Exhibition and Ultimate Fan Access for Upcoming Inaugural Ballpark Series™

The Ballpark Series at Fenway and Oracle Park features the only professional pickleball events in Boston and San Francisco in 2023

New partnership with CBS Sports Network will broadcast the Ballpark Series Professional Showcase Exhibition Friday and Sunday afternoons at each event

Spectator tickets, now on sale, give fans access to all the pickleball action and full ballpark experience

NAPLES, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle4America™ (Pickle4™), a rapidly emerging organization dedicated to building the best ecosystem in the sport of pickleball through iconic events and a robust digital community, today announced an enhanced fan and player experience for its inaugural 2023 Ballpark Series , including the Professional Showcase Exhibition.

Pickle4, Pickleball for America (PRNewswire)

The Ballpark Series at Fenway and Oracle Park are the only pro pickleball events in Boston and San Francisco in 2023

Professional Showcase Exhibition

The Professional Showcase Exhibition will feature incredible matches in singles and doubles with top-ranked professional players in Boston and a top-world-ranked all-women exhibition in San Francisco. The action will take place in two sessions at each event – including Friday night under the ballpark lights and early Sunday afternoon – and is open to fans and spectators at Fenway (purchase tickets here ) and Oracle Park (purchase tickets here ). Players renting courts who are already on-site can attend the Professional Showcase Exhibition for free.

Fenway in Boston : The first event in the inaugural Ballpark Series will also be the only time fans in Boston can watch professional pickleball players at an event in 2023. Highlighting the July 14 and July 16 women's lineup are the reigning 2023 US Open Pickleball Championships ("US Open") Women's Doubles champions, Simone Jardim and Parris Todd , top-ranked player from the Professional Pickleball Association ("PPA") Tour, Jorja Johnson and Association of Pickleball Players ("APP") tour member Milan Rane .



On the men's side, top-ranked PPA Tour player, JW Johnson, is joined by Andrei Daescu, reigning 2023 US Open Men's Doubles champion, Hunter Johnson , reigning 2023 US Open Men's Singles champion and Rob Nunnery currently on the APP Tour.



Oracle Park in San Francisco : The following weekend, the Pickle4 Ballpark Series delivers the only time fans in San Francisco can watch professional pickleball players in an event in 2023. The Pro Showcase Exhibition features an incredible all-women's lineup headlined by number one ranked women's player in the world, Anna Leigh Waters (member of PPA), and joined by top-ranked PPA Tour competitors Anna Bright , Lea Jansen and Meghan Dizon . Simone Jardim and Parris Todd , reigning 2023 US Open Women's Doubles champions, also join at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21 and 23 to comprise a historical and elite women's lineup.



Pickleball fans and players unite at iconic ballparks

The Ballpark Series brings together pickleball amateurs, fans, and professionals all in some of the most iconic ballparks in America.

"We received overwhelming interest from pickleball amateurs across America since we announced the Ballpark Series last month, which is why we are excited to unveil several new updates to enhance the overall player and fan experience," said Mike Dee, Chairman of Pickle4. "This event series is about bringing the pickleball community together, and I am excited that giving fans access to these top professionals will reignite even more passion among pickleball players from coast to coast."

Pickleball fans can now purchase tickets to the Professional Showcase Exhibition by visiting Pickle4.com or going directly to RedSox.com/pickleball and SFGiants.com/pickleball . Several ways to watch and experience the event are available – from cheering on your friends and family during the day, to watching some of the world's top pickleball professionals on center stage.

The Ballpark Series will also feature amateur tournaments as well as open play, which will take place on the field alongside two of the most scenic pickleball showcase courts ever constructed. Amateur players can still sign up to compete in Oracle Park .

Ballpark Series coming to TV

As part of this latest round of updates, Pickle4 also announced a deal with CBS Sports. The new deal includes nine hours of total live programming on CBS Sports Network, with programming on both Friday and Sunday for consecutive weekends.

Coverage for the Ballpark Series at Fenway begins on Friday, July 14, with live programming from 7-9 PM, ET, and continues on Sunday, July 16 from 1-4 PM, ET.

The following weekend, CBS Sports will air the Ballpark Series at Oracle Park live on Friday, July 21 from 10 PM-12 AM, ET, and Sunday, July 23 from 5-7 PM, ET.

Support for Pickle4 expands

In addition, Pickle4 also announced major partnerships with the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Franklin Sports that both feature unique elements.

As part of their partnership, Pickle4 and the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism will collaborate to expand the tournament series to the Caribbean.

"The USVI is excited to partner with Pickle4America on this year's Ballpark Series, which puts the sport center stage at some of the country's most iconic sports facilities," explains Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. "The expansive growth of pickleball makes this an ideal time to join in and expand the sport into the Caribbean by way of our destination."

Franklin Sports' sponsorship includes providing Red Sox and Giants team-branded paddles for all open play athletes in the respective cities. In addition, Franklin Sports will be the Official pickleball of the Ballpark Series amateur competition & Professional Showcase Exhibition.

For more information, visit pickle4.com .

Pickleball4America Ballpark Series™ (PRNewswire)

