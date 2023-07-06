Tiv and Fenix Games Align to Bridge the Gap Between Publishers and Players

The multi-year partnership aims to drive game discovery and retention for web2 titles while fueling the growth of web3

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiv , a loyalty platform dedicated to the gaming community, announced today it has teamed up with Fenix Games , a leading games publisher founded by gaming and Wall Street veterans, to further its commitment to helping gamers discover and play new titles and provide publishers and studios tools to reach and engage gamers. Tiv will become a core infrastructure partner of Fenix Games, promoting the publisher's upcoming titles across its platform.

Introducing new games and experiences in the coming months, Fenix Games will leverage its expertise to build and scale licensed and original IP games reaching hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide. The team brings decades of deep operating experience managing hit franchises like Madden, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, The Sims, and Plants vs. Zombies.

"Publishers, studios, and brands need fresh, innovative ways to acquire and engage gamers — we believe Tiv is that solution," said Chris Ko, Co-Founder and CEO of Fenix Games. "Together, we're developing new methods to build communities both online and offline to fuel a more open, trusted experience that makes games better for even greater participation."

With more than 500,000 gaming titles available globally in 2023, Tiv ("Time Is Valuable") focuses on improving playtime, understanding gaming behavior, and reaching gamers when they are deciding to play. Tiv users can earn rewards for playing featured games on their platform, track their gaming activity across titles, and compete with friends on custom leaderboards. Integrated with Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation, Tiv sees more than 66,000 games played on its platform each month and already drives 70%+ attributable lifts in player acquisition and retention for games of all sizes (both free and premium).

"Gaming's most valuable currency is player attention, and the market for it has never been more competitive than it is today," said Jed Strong, CEO of Tiv. "Fenix Games recognizes our value of how we directly tackle helping publishers and studios better engage and monetize their users to build loyalty and retention."

Gaming is the No. 1 form of entertainment in the United States, with video game spending reaching nearly $57 billion in 2022. More than 215 million Americans play video games regularly, averaging 13 hours played each week.

