CCELL® Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform, 7/10 Sale, and Unveils New Cutting-Edge Vape Battery: Sandwave

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today the launch of its new e-commerce platform, which allows customers to purchase a wide range of cutting-edge vaporizer batteries directly from the CCELL website, further enhancing access to their beloved products.

By offering a direct sales channel, CCELL aims to enhance the overall customer experience and ensure the availability of its sought-after products. Customers can now explore and purchase popular CCELL products such as Palm Pro, Rizo and Silo with ease and confidence, directly from the source. Visit https://store.ccell.com to see more of what CCELL has to offer.

To celebrate 7/10, CCELL is also offering a 20% discount across its website from July 7th to July 14th and has a 7/10 edition of the Palm Pro available as well. CCELL is also pleased to unveil its latest vape battery, Sandwave.

Designed with the utmost attention to detail, Sandwave features a convenient slide switch that allows users to choose between three temperature settings. This customization ensures that every inhale delivers the perfect balance of flavor and potency. Whether consumers crave intense flavor profiles, powerful hits, or a harmonious blend of both, Sandwave guarantees an unparalleled vaping experience every time. See a video of Sandwave in action here .

Engineered to fit perfectly in your hand, this device provides a firm and ergonomic hold, elevating every inhale to a state of true bliss. Sandwave boasts captivating hues that explore a world of colors. From the timeless elegance of midnight black to the refreshing tones of mint green, marine green, tropical yellow, lavender, and coral pink, each shade complements different personalities and evokes a different emotion.

Keep in touch with CCELL to see their new products and learn more about the company's vaporization technologies. You can also visit https://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with CCELL's future announcements.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter, and YouTube .

