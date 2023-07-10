Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for Seventh Year in a Row

Echo has maintained or improved its rank within the top 10 for 13 years running

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics' 2023 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the seventh year in a row. This win also marks the 13th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine's readers as a top 10 3PL.

"This award means a lot to us at Echo. It's truly an honor to win this for the seventh time," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Shippers and carriers who work with Echo understand and appreciate the effectiveness of our technology and the dedication of our employees. I'm grateful for every industry professional who continues to support Echo each year."

"Going the extra mile to simplify transportation for our clients and carriers is what Echo is all about," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "I'd like to thank Inbound Logistics for their support as well as our Echo team members who, combined with our innovative technology including EchoShip™ and EchoDrive®, continue to set the logistics standard for excellence."

For more than two decades, Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize leading 3PLs which demonstrate responsible and flexible service through the earned trust of their customers. Each year, thousands of the magazine's readers participate on the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 13 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank on this list by combining highly effective, industry-leading technology such as advanced, load-matching algorithms, with exemplary, 24/7 service.

"Year after year, Inbound Logistics asks its audience to tell us which third-party logistics providers deliver the best solutions, technology, and service. And year after year, they tell us Echo Global Logistics," said Felicia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics. "Echo consistently earns the #1 spot in the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards, receiving high marks for their customer service and ability to meet any supply chain challenge thrown their way."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

