Iconic Florida Luxury Resort Reopens To Debut Stunning Transformation

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils New Tower, Restaurants, Rooms, and Guest Experiences

NAPLES, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest chapter of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples' storied history has arrived, as the luxury Florida resort is now open and welcoming its Ladies and Gentlemen, loyal guests, and the Naples community home once again. The legendary beachfront resort has unveiled a dramatic transformation including the addition of the new Vanderbilt Tower, which features an expansive new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge and more than seventy club-level guestrooms, along with a new resort lobby, and three new dining experiences. The transformed resort also presents new outdoor spaces including new pools, bungalows, and cabanas along with extensive redesigns to all 474 guest rooms and suites.

"We are proud to welcome our Ladies and Gentlemen, loyal guests, and new visitors, as well as the incredibly supportive local community to The Ritz-Carlton, Naples once more," said Ritz-Carlton Area General Manager, Mark Ferland. "It is an honor to bring this incredible transformation to life at our iconic resort. The stunning redesign coupled with new experiences invites guests to celebrate their memories and create new traditions."

Drawing inspiration from the historic glamor of travel and the destination's unique coastal elegance, Architect Cooper Carry and Parker Torres Design collaborated to create interiors that honor the resort's heritage and traditions. Paying homage to the classic elements of the Gulf Coast with a nod to the destination's history, new accents create a timeless luxury experience for guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

WELCOME HOME TO THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES

Excitement builds as guests make their way onto a new front drive and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples comes into view. Guests immediately experience the elevated ambiance of the redesigned resort upon entering. The stylish and highly appointed atmosphere evokes a sense of appreciation for the rich history within this pristine haven and curiosity of the new resort about to be explored.

A nod to its role as the social epicenter of Naples, the new Lobby Bar pays homage to decades of celebrations with a signature champagne menu. The sophisticated space features elegantly modern lounge seating and a striking sculptural light installation with crystal pendants floating high above the marble-topped bar, capturing attention and admiration as soon as guests walk through the doors. This arrival experience sets the stage for the dramatic enhancements and new experiences yet to be discovered throughout.

Each of the resort's 474 guestrooms and suites, including the all-new Club accommodations have been updated with a design that exudes casual elegance and timelessness that honors the resort's legacy of coastal sophistication. More spacious layouts provide further options for families, groups, and extended stays

A REIMAGINED CLUB LEVEL EXPERIENCE: THE VANDERBILT TOWER

One of the most notable changes to the footprint of the resort is the new Vanderbilt Tower, a 14-floor expansion adding more than 70 Club-Level rooms to the resort offerings. Reflecting the needs of today's luxury traveler, the signature tower has been designed exclusively for Club Level guests, complete with a dedicated check-in, more spacious and highly appointed guestrooms, and an elevated Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge experience. At a sprawling 4,000 square-feet, this new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge is a pioneer within the brand with private spaces for dining and entertainment, along with curated programming that connects guests with unique resort and local experiences.

Floor to ceiling windows pour natural light into the sun-drenched space, which is filled with comfortable seating for a morning breakfast or sunset drink. Elements of the sea are seamlessly incorporated into the design of the Club Lounge, from the flow of the tides represented in the carpeting, to vintage postcards depicting Naples over the decades donning the walls. A dedicated full-service bar with a dramatic light installation provides an exclusive space for aperitifs and nightcaps, while a dedicated play area entertains and engages the resort's youngest guests. Beyond the excellent service and meal presentations already expected within a Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, guests will find interactive experiences ongoing such as cooking demos and pop-up visits from local farms to name a few.

INTRODUCING NEW CULINARY JOURNEYS

Now home to eight unique dining destinations, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers a dynamic culinary journey with new concepts bringing modern flair and flavors that expand upon the already extensive offerings found at the resort. From refined bites at the Lobby Bar to vegetable-forward shared dishes at Sofra, Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli has crafted menus that allow each restaurant to offer an experience unique to each space.

The stunning new Lobby Bar is the first taste of the new culinary and cocktail experiences offered by the resort. With a Master Sommelier-designed menu of champagnes and elevated pairings, the Lobby Bar celebrates the heritage of the space as a noted gathering point in the Naples community for decades. Anchored by a Signature Champagne Tasting Menu, the bar features elevated light bites including oysters, caviar, crispy tuna, and wagyu truffle sliders with gold leaf.

Serving lunch and dinner, Sofra is a vegetable-forward restaurant inspired by the shareable, flavorful plates of the Eastern Mediterranean. Located on the ground floor of the Vanderbilt Tower, and just steps away from the pool, this open-air concept is inspired by the fishing industry with design nods such as lighting pendants resembling nets and dishes highlighting local seafood with a Mediterranean flair. Guests are pulled into the space by a dramatic structural piece above the bar that anchors the restaurant resembling the magnetic pull that brings loggerhead turtles to the area each year. With an emphasis on local produce and catch, the menu focuses on seasonal dishes, with light shareable favorites including cold mezzes, braised artichokes, and an olive oil cart with house made breads.

Moka has also debuted offering a wide variety of coffees made from hand-picked beans selected in partnership with a third-generation roasting family. A fourth new restaurant concept, set to be announced later this year, will bring a unique culinary experience to further complement the resort's beloved restaurants including Dusk, as well as the reopening later this month of Gumbo Limbo (opening July 19) and The Grill (opening July 26).

ELEVATED GUEST EXPERIENCES

Long days spent lounging in the Florida sunshine is key when visiting The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and the resort has found new ways to elevate poolside experiences. Ten fully enclosed, air-conditioned bungalows with cascading doors provide the ultimate in poolside comfort and luxury, each with its own private bath, television, and entertainment system, and service bar for refreshments. Additionally, ten cabanas will be added to the pool area, each with plush seating, ceiling fans, and televisions, serving as a luxurious home base for outdoor relaxation.

The revitalized outdoor experience joins the completed transformation of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Spa, which made its debut in January 2022. The 51,000 square-foot luxury spa provides a sense of place, with light coastal hues reflective of the seaside destination throughout. The serene and welcoming palette complements the renowned treatments and therapies that utilize local herbs and botanicals for an immersive and invigorating experience. The luxury spa will welcome guests and members again by early August.

These new enhancements further The Ritz-Carlton, Naples' commitment to its guests and the future of the destination. The resort is now open and welcoming guests and visitors to create memories and traditions.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Located on the pristine white sands of Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast, the Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond, Ritz-Carlton, Naples appeals to today's sophisticated traveler with an array of pampering amenities. In July 2023, the luxury resort unveiled a transformative renovation, including 474 exquisitely appointed guest rooms and suites – all with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico, the new Vanderbilt Tower – the resort's Club Level tower featuring upgraded appointments, a newly designed arrival experience featuring an ornate Lobby Bar, a variety of innovative dining experiences including the vegetable-forward Eastern Mediterranean, Sofra, a luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and revamped adult and family pools, all complimenting its expansive event and meeting space. Consistently, readers of Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler magazines rank The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort among the best in Florida, the U.S., and the world.

