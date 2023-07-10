Neiman Marcus Opens Exclusive Schiaparelli Boutique in Beverly Hills Store

Expanding On Neiman Marcus Group's U.S. exclusive, Schiaparelli opens their first West Coast shop with the Integrated Luxury Retailer

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with the French Maison, opens Schiaparelli's first West Coast location in the luxury retailer's Beverly Hills store. The permanent boutique is a continuation of Neiman Marcus Group's (NMG) U.S. exclusive, which includes dedicated presence at Neiman Marcus' flagship in Downtown Dallas and Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. The Bergdorf Goodman space was the first boutique for the Maison outside of its Place Vendôme atelier – showing the draw of NMG's American luxury customer base.

"Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We are brand makers with a powerful history of connecting the world's most luxurious designers to our loyal customer base," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. "NMG is proud to have the largest Schiaparelli footprint of any retailer in the world and it is a privilege to bring such a highly demanded brand to our customers in a new market."

"We strive to offer our clients moments that are exceptional experiences," said Delphine Bellini, CEO, Schiaparelli. "Our boutique-atelier at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills provides such a unique environment, warm and welcoming while immersing visitors into the incredible worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli. Neiman Marcus is an amazing retail partner who understands our unique sense of exclusivity and creative expression and provides the perfect environment. Both Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli share a common desire to offer customers the most exceptional pieces and inspirational shopping experiences."

The boutique is designed by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry in collaboration with architect Daniel Romualdez. The second-floor shop embodies the Schiaparelli aesthetic with surrealist and whimsical details. Evoking the iconic Place Vendôme atelier, it takes inspiration from the brand's rich creative heritage with references to Jean Michel Frank, Alberto Giacometti, Salvador Dali and other culturally defining Schiaparelli collaborators. The boutique is outfitted with a wide selection of ready-to-wear, evening wear, handbags, leather goods, jewelry, and accessories.

"Our presence in Los Angeles has really exploded thanks to the amazing moments we've had working hand in hand with LA based celebrities and stylists," said Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director, Schiaparelli. "I am thrilled that Schiaparelli's ready-to-wear will now be available to more people who love the brand and want to be a part of what we are building here. Each piece is so special and designed with so much care here at the Place Vendôme in Paris - it is an honor to finally offer the entire collection to the West Coast."

This month, the Beverly Hills store celebrated the boutique opening with a customer activation, in-store visuals and window displays that embodied the codes of the house. The ground floor of the store featured a limited-time immersive experience with a curated offering of the brand's iconic bags and surrealist accessories collection. In the fall, the celebration will continue with a second client event as Daniel will visit the market. In support of NMG's integrated retail model, customers can also shop Schiaparelli remotely through their sales associate.

"Schiaparelli is the pinnacle of luxury and creativity, at the intersection of art and fashion. The Maison's exclusivity and unique design expression has made an incredible impact within the modern luxury landscape," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We are thrilled to partner with the Schiaparelli team to expand their U.S. presence and offer their discerning taste to our customers."

The partnership between Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli dates back to 1940 when Maison founder Elsa Schiaparelli won one of the first Neiman Marcus Awards for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion for her significant influence on the industry. With Roseberry now at the helm of the brand, the integrated luxury retailer looks forward to continuing the longstanding relationship and bringing the Maison's imaginative designs to the American luxury customer.

