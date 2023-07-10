PDI and Shell Launch New Loyalty Tier, Platinum Status, for Fuel Rewards® Program

Available July 17, the new tier offers members savings of 10 cents per gallon on every fill-up, the best savings on fuel yet, in addition to providing access to VIP experiences

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, PDI, the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program, and Equilon Enterprises LLC, dba Shell Oil Products US ("Shell"), will officially launch the new Fuel Rewards loyalty tier, Platinum Status.

The latest addition to the Fuel Rewards program at Shell lets customers who qualify for Platinum Status save 10 cents per gallon on every fill-up and offers double the savings when shopping on select products called "In-Store Rewards" in Shell convenient stores.

Platinum Status is the next tier above Gold Status and provides members with Shell's best fuel savings yet. In addition, Platinum Status members will have access to VIP experiences and special rewards such as gift cards and more.

"At Shell, we believe in delivering value to our loyal customers and the new Platinum Status does just that," said Barbara Stoyko, SVP for Shell Mobility Americas. "Platinum Status is the next evolution of the Fuel Rewards program. A rich 10 cents per gallon reward, double the savings on select in-store products, and special experiential rewards further establishes our Fuel Rewards program as the top gas and convenience loyalty program1."

Beginning July 17, Fuel Rewards members can unlock Platinum Status with 12 fill-ups of fuel of 10 gallons or more per fill-up over three months. Each fill-up with Shell's latest V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline counts for two fill-ups toward Platinum Status, allowing members to earn Platinum Status in as little as six fills.

Select Fuel Rewards members will receive Platinum Status at launch based on the qualifications of the Platinum tier that were met, which was determined at the end of last year.

At participating Shell locations, members are allowed a maximum of 35 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum Status by itself and a maximum of 20 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum Status combined with other offers.

Fuels Rewards members can unlock Platinum Status at all participating Shell stations nationwide beginning July 17. For more information on the Fuel Rewards Platinum Status, please visit https://fuelrewards.com/PlatinumRewards.

About Fuel Rewards

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Technologies is the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at participating Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program visit fuelrewards.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

1 According to the 2021 Loyalty Report™ by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

