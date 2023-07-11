EdgeEnergy Announces NEVI Compliant Single-Phase Solution to support DC Fast Charger Installation Along Rural American Highway Corridors

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, an innovative energy conversion technology that makes it cheaper and faster to install ultra-fast EV (Electric Vehicles) charging stations, today announced a solution that solves a problem facing many states as they work to deploy EV Charging stations along the nation's interstates.

When President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) into law, he made the most significant commitment of federal dollars toward electric vehicle charging in the nation's history. Also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this legislation includes $7.5 billion to build out a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers. Of these funds, $4.75 billion is being distributed to the states under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program and an additional $2.5 billion will be distributed through competitive grants.

As states work to plan locations for charging stations along the nation's interstate corridors that meet these NEVI program guidelines many states face a lack of three-phase power infrastructure. Coupled with the high costs and long lead times for power infrastructure upgrades, these collective issues threaten to delay or even prevent the installation of charging stations. Filling these "gap" locations is critical to completing these corridors.

The EdgeEV™ Power Source supports these NEVI Corridor Sites by utilizing existing power infrastructure to deliver 600 kW capacity from a single-phase source. EdgeEnergy's unique power management system supports multiple DC Fast Chargers simultaneously, allowing for the installation of up to four 150 kW DC Fast Chargers at each site. The Power Source is also scalable, allowing site operators to expand charging capacity as the number of vehicles on the road increases, future proofing these sites.

"Helping states efficiently use these funds while allowing them to leverage existing infrastructure to meet or exceed deployment goals is critical for increasing EV adoption," in the U.S., said Keith Teichmann, Chief Technology and Revenue Officer at EdgeEnergy. "We continue to explore innovative ways to help charging networks, EV owners and utilities meet the growing and rapidly changing needs of the market. Our EdgeEV products do just that."

About EdgeEnergy

Founded in 2020, EdgeEnergy designs and manufactures proprietary phase conversion hardware the allows for the installation of DC fast chargers on single-phase power infrastructure. Their technology works with any charger or network and eliminates the need for three-phase power upgrades in many locations and allows for faster and lower cost installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements

