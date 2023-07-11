Marchesi Antinori Completes Acquisition of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

NAPA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest Italian family-owned fine wine producers, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest and among the largest premium wineries in the U.S. This acquisition is the culmination of a 16-year collaboration between Marchesi Antinori and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates focused on growing and preserving the legacy of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

The Antinori family, which is the only Italian wine-producer to own a winery in Napa, has been involved in the Valley since 1985. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars confirms the strong belief of Antinori for this extraordinary territory.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial adviser to Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel. Mediobanca S.p.A. acted as financial advisor to Marchesi Antinori, and Becker, Glynn, Muffly, Chassin & Hosinski LLP as well as Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty Law Firm served as legal counsels. BMO Capital Markets Corp. also played a key advisory role in facilitating the transaction between the parties.

About Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Considered one of the "first growths" of Napa Valley, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars produces renowned Cabernet Sauvignon from its historic Stags Leap District estate vineyards. Founded in 1970, the winery brought international recognition to California winemaking and the Napa Valley when the 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon won the now famous 1976 Paris Tasting, also known as the "Judgment of Paris."

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' three estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignons–CASK 23, S.L.V. and FAY–are among the most highly regarded and collected Cabernet Sauvignons worldwide. The same classic style of the estate wines is expressed in the Napa Valley wines – ARTEMIS Cabernet Sauvignon, KARIA Chardonnay and AVETA Sauvignon Blanc.

For more information visit: www.stagsleapwinecellars.com

About Marchesi Antinori

The Antinori Family has been making wine for over 635 years. Throughout its long history, spanning 26 generations, the family has always personally managed the business making innovative, sometimes courageous choices, always with unwavering respect for tradition and the land.

Today, Albiera Antinori is the president of Marchesi Antinori with the continuous close support of her two sisters, Allegra and Alessia, all actively involved in first person in the business.

Marchesi Antinori is the combination of different estates, mainly in Tuscany and Umbria, located in wine-growing areas that are particularly suited to the production of high-quality wines in a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.

During his first visit to Napa Valley in the 60s, Marchese Piero Antinori fell in love with the place and since 1985, the family has been involved in the estate which is part of Antinori Napa Valley.

For more information visit www.antinori.it www.antinori.it

About Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates is among the largest and most admired premium wine companies in the U.S. and the pioneering winery of the Pacific Northwest. With a distinguished history that began on December 5, 1933 – when the founder filed the original articles of incorporation at 9:02 a.m. on the very day Prohibition was repealed – Ste. Michelle has always challenged convention and seized opportunity.

Principles rooted deeply in executional excellence and relentless focus drive Ste. Michelle's passion for producing the highest quality wines, dedication to the consumer and a commitment to our communities.

The Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio features the leading wineries from the world's most renowned wine regions, including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Col Solare and Spring Valley Vineyard from Washington; A to Z, Erath, and REX HILL from Oregon; Conn Creek and Patz & Hall from Napa and Sonoma, respectively; Marchesi Antinori of Italy; and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte of France.

For more on the rich history of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and its entire portfolio of premium wineries, please visit www.smwe.com.

