Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters Form Revolutionary Supply Chain Integration Partnership

First-of-its-kind industry collaboration expands production capabilities for modular data center solutions with new integration facility

Building Schneider integration facility adjacent to Compass' Red Oak, Texas campus dramatically reduces time from order to deployment across the US

BOSTON and DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Compass Datacenters today announced they are partnering to build a state-of-the-art integration facility to support the increasing demand for prefabricated modular data centers. The 110,000 sq foot facility, adjacent to Compass' Red Oak, Texas campus, will create over 100 jobs and enable both organizations to integrate their supply chain networks in response to data center business growth and customer demands.

New Schneider Electric integration facility to be built adjacent to Compass Datacenters' Red Oak, TX campus. (PRNewswire)

Enhancing product availability and delivery

"This first-of-its-kind industry collaboration reflects the changing dynamics of data center supply chains and the competitive need for more tightly integrated vendor/supplier partnerships. The integration facility will assemble and deliver power centers for Compass facilities and will enhance our supply chain reliability, speed to market and delivery schedule integrity," said Chris Crosby, CEO Compass Datacenters.

"We are industry leaders because our manufacturing and integration facilities provide the space, technology, and agility to enhance production velocity while nurturing novel business models, such as this partnership with Compass," said Aamir Paul, North America President, Schneider Electric. "This modern approach we're pursuing supports both organizations' goals and serves as a guidepost for vendor and industry partnerships others can follow."

Local production, widespread impact

The cutting-edge facility is designed to integrate modular data center solutions and build pre-engineered, prefabricated IT infrastructure that will be delivered to Schneider's customers across the US. Accelerating production with an optimized supply network, Schneider is able to streamline the process, eliminate the upfront engineering and design work, and deliver quality finished solutions. This innovative model extends the advantage of speed and cost savings, and will serve customers in all industries and segments, ranging from cloud and service providers to the healthcare, education, telecommunication, and mining industries.

According to McKinsey, companies that regularly collaborated with suppliers demonstrated higher growth, lower operating costs, and greater profitability than their industry peers1. Despite the improved efficiencies, many businesses "struggled to integrate the approach into their overall procurement and supply-chain strategies," demonstrating the growing need for Schneider Electric and Compass' partnership model.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customer's projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength and operating expertise of investors Brookfield Infrastructure and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover Life is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #DataCenters #SupplyChain #Partnerships #LifeIsOn #AccessToEnergy #SchneiderElectric

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/our-insights/taking-supplier-collaboration-to-the-next-level

Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters break ground in Red Oak, TX to build new integration facility as a result of revolutionary new supply chain partnership. (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric