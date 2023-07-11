Spin Master Celebrates Esteemed Workplace Wins, Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators, and Earning a Great Place to Work® Certification

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, is celebrating two esteemed workplace wins, landing a spot on Fast Company's fifth annual Best Workplace for Innovators list, and separately securing a Great Place to Work certification.

Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators list honours organizations that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encouraging and developing innovation at all levels. In addition to this accolade, Spin Master was also named as a finalist in the Consumer Products and Services category.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from around the world in a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.

"A positive employee experience and cultivating a community rooted in partnership is integral to our leadership in the children's entertainment industry," said Tara Deakin, Spin Master's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. "At the heart of our success is our incredible talent and an inclusive culture that allows us to create magical play experiences."

Spin Master has also earned a Great Place to Work certification after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"We're honoured to be recognized as an organization that not only cultivates innovation but also one that employees trust and take pride in," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President and CEO. "Spin Master is passionate about helping to foster a supportive, open-minded community, providing opportunities for lifelong learning, and investing in our people to help us reimagine everyday play."

