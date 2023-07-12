CTE Watch Company is appointed as a LAMY distributor for Caribbean, travel retail, and cruise ship industry

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTE Watch Co, a prominent distributor of watches, sunglasses, handbags, jewelry, and accessories, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with LAMY, a renowned manufacturer of fine writing instruments. This strategic collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship to their customers.

CTE Watch Co continually seeks innovative ways to enhance its offerings, and the partnership with LAMY is a testament to this commitment.

LAMY, recognized for its uncompromised quality writing instruments; renowned for its dedication to design ergonomics, aesthetics, and functionality, creating writing instruments that are both a pleasure to use and visually appealing. By joining forces with LAMY, CTE Watch Co expands its product portfolio to include the luxurious and sophisticated range of LAMY writing instruments.

CTE Watch Co customers will have access to a comprehensive selection of LAMY pens, including the iconic LAMY 2000 fountain pen, the timelessly modern LAMY safari, and the innovative LAMY studio collection. Whether for personal use, gifting, or professional purposes, these high-quality writing instruments are designed to elevate the writing experience and make a lasting impression.

"We are thrilled to partner with LAMY, a brand synonymous with exceptional quality and timeless design," said Emiliano Shnitzer-Bartocci, President of Sales at CTE Watch Co. "At CTE Watch Co, we are committed to curating a diverse range of superior products for our discerning customers, and this partnership with LAMY perfectly aligns with our mission. We are confident that the addition of LAMY writing instruments will further elevate our customers' shopping experience."

For more information about CTE Watch Co and its partnership with LAMY, please visit www.cte-watches.com or www.lamyshop.us

About CTE Watch Co:

CTE Watch Co is a leading distributor of watches, sunglasses, handbags, jewelry, and accessories, based in Florida. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, the company offers a wide range of products from top name brands, delivering the best possible shopping experience to its customers.

About LAMY:

LAMY is a renowned multi award-winning manufacturer of fine writing instruments, known for its precision, aesthetics, and functionality. The German-based company has been a trusted brand among pen enthusiasts and professionals for decades, offering a wide range of uncompromised quality pens designed to elevate the writing experience.

