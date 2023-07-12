Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward Grants Help Advance Social and Racial Equity in More Than 400 Communities

$7 million in local grants awarded to more than 600 nonprofits across North America and Europe in program's third year

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations—part of Enterprise's five-year, $55 million ROAD Forward commitment. This year's round of grants to local nonprofits, totaling more than $7 million, will be distributed across the organization's 70-plus operating groups in the United States, Canada and Europe.

To date, more than 980 nonprofits have received $33 million in grants from ROAD Forward, with more than 70% of this year's recipients receiving a grant for the third year in a row.

"After three years, this program is providing real and tangible benefits to help address social and racial equity in the communities where we operate," said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle. "From supporting social and mental health within at-risk communities, to promoting equity and opportunity for minority business owners, to empowering students from low-income backgrounds to pursue higher education, we're proud to champion hundreds of exceptional organizations as they continue to grow their positive impact."

Through the program, Enterprise's employees are empowered to help identify local organizations working to address social and racial equity gaps in their communities and nominate them for a grant.

Notable 2023 grant recipients include:

"Since its inception, this program has been addressing systemic, long-standing social and racial equity gaps in our communities in a variety of critical ways," said Enterprise Holdings Chief Diversity Officer Errin Braddock. "It's been inspiring to witness the ROAD Forward initiative's broad reach across seven countries and over 400 communities."

Today's announcement advances Enterprise Holdings' ROAD Forward initiative, a five-year, $55 million commitment to help address social and racial equity gaps in the communities where we operate. Of this, $35 million is allocated to local communities across 70-plus global operating teams over five years, and $20 million supports four nationally renowned nonprofit organizations in the U.S.—My Brother's Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, UNCF, Girls Inc. and Parents as Teachers.

The ROAD Forward commitment focuses on the four pillars of R espect, O pportunity, A chievement and D iversity (ROAD) for youth and families by helping to address social and racial equity gaps in three key areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

Early childhood development: The foundation for future success is built on access to preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and other opportunities for introducing learning and literacy. Enterprise Holdings believes in laying the building blocks of empowerment through early development and education to generate enthusiasm for lifelong learning.

Youth health and wellness: Health disparities are unfortunate symptoms of racial and socioeconomic inequality. Enterprise Holdings is supporting the creation of opportunities to engage in positive behaviors that nurture physical and mental well-being. This enables self-sufficiency and closes the gap in healthy outcomes among our youth.

Career and college preparation: The transition from childhood to adulthood is a crucial time for establishing a productive and healthy life. Enterprise Holdings is investing in programs and organizations that provide college admissions and financial aid guidance, exposure and access to employers, career development coaching, skills training and interview preparation. Equal access to these critical resources promotes long-term financial stability and mobility.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings' philanthropic initiatives, visit https://www.enterpriseholdings.com/our-impact.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as travel management and other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Holdings' subsidiaries and franchisees, together with its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.1 million vehicles through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Holdings manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

