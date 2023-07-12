Former FDA Chief Counsel Dan Troy Joins BRG as Managing Director

Troy to expand scope of BRG's Health Analytics practice by providing senior-level expertise in FDA regulatory matters

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that former Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Chief Counsel Dan Troy has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a managing director in its Health Analytics practice. His pharmaceutical and regulatory expertise will bolster the practice's ability to address FDA issues on behalf of its clients.

A globally recognized healthcare lawyer, Troy has practiced at the highest levels of the pharmaceutical sector. He served as chief counsel at the FDA and spent a decade as general counsel and senior vice president of GSK plc. Dan was previously a partner at preeminent law firms Sidley Austin LLP and Wiley Rein LLP, where he advised multinational healthcare companies. At BRG, Troy will work with law firms and pharmaceutical companies to provide expert witness testimony on FDA regulatory and related matters.

At the FDA, Troy was a primary liaison to the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services. He spearheaded initiatives on Hatch-Waxman reform, the First Amendment preemption and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)–FDA interactions. During his tenure, he oversaw the agency's litigation and enforcement efforts and helped shape major regulations and guidance.

"No one knows the FDA better than Dan. In his more than 30-year career, he has helped shape, enforce and litigate pharma regulatory matters for leading healthcare organizations, law firms and the government alike," said Jerry Lewandowski, a managing director in BRG's Health Analytics practice. "As an expert witness, he's demonstrated a sterling track record on behalf of generic and branded companies—in areas such as Orange Book listed patents, allegations of fraud and reverse payment antitrust matters—that showcases the breadth of knowledge he will deliver to clients."

"Simply put, Dan's experience is unrivaled," added Edward Buthusiem, a managing director in BRG's Health Analytics practice. "His addition reflects our commitment to bringing the industry's preeminent minds to our clients. With Dan on board, BRG clients will have priceless access to a former FDA senior official with decades of experience in both the public and private sectors."

As general counsel and senior vice president at GSK for a decade, Troy led a global team of more than 630 professionals, including more than 400 attorneys. While there, he employed practical approaches to creatively resolve major issues and litigation, including several high-profile Department of Justice and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations, as well as numerous product liability matters; manage risks; and advise the board and C-suite on global legal matters.

Troy is a highly sought thought leader who has chaired the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center and led influential committees and sections within organizations like PhRMA, the American Bar Association and the American Law Institute. He was named a "Legend in the Law" at the 2013 Burton Awards and selected in the Financial Times' "Global General Counsel 30" in 2016.

Troy's diverse background combines technical legal skills honed over 30 years in private and governmental sectors. He has also served as a board member with a background in corporate governance, dispute resolution and regulatory compliance.

Commenting on his appointment, Troy said, "I'm thrilled to join such an elite group of healthcare experts at BRG and look forward to combining my extensive private- and public-sector experience to support the firm's clients in today's increasingly complex regulatory landscape."

