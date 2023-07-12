Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan Launch "Propel Your City Project" to Support Organizations That Foster Community and Access to Fitness

Initiative from the Gatorade-Backed Flavored Water Brand Helps Expand Inclusive Fitness Programs Locally, Plus Gives Exercisers Nationally the Chance to Receive Fitness Funding

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up to fuel a movement this summer with the launch of the "Propel Your City Project." On a mission to bring people together through movement, the multi-city project will support the efforts of fitness organizations that are dedicated to addressing barriers to exercise and wellness in their own communities.

Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan Launch (PRNewswire)

The Propel Your City Project will kick off in four cities this summer, expanding programming in Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta to reach more exercisers and connect communities through movement, from running clubs and organized hikes, to yoga and meditation. The project is part of the brand's ongoing partnership with actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan, who helped identify and spotlight the organizations selected, including Los Angeles-based WalkGood LA who is featured in the program's launch content.

"Fitness has been an integral part of my life, but finding my community, and the sense of belonging within it, is what helped get me where I am today. That's the experience we're trying to unlock for others with the 'Propel Your City Project,'" said Jordan. "We're supporting those that are doing the work in their communities by creating spaces for people to connect and feel seen, and enabling others to reap the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of movement."

Exercisers across the country can enter via @PropelWater for the chance to win* $500 to put toward fitness memberships both for themselves and a friend, and can learn more about free fitness classes available in select cities on www.PropelWater.com/Community .

Working closely with local fitness leaders, the Propel Your City Project is helping the following organizations grow and make a larger impact by:

WalkGood LA 's wellness community to gather in Los Angeles , fulfilling the need for a permanent location for its members, while enabling the organization to expand its offerings. WalkGood LA is a Black and Brown-led organization that provides spaces for healing and drives connection locally with yoga classes, guided meditations and breathwork, hikes, run clubs, and other activities. Securing a centralized studio space for's wellness community to gather infulfilling the need for a permanent location for its members, while enabling the organization to expand its offerings. WalkGood LA is a Black and Brown-led organization that provides spaces for healing and drives connection locally with yoga classes, guided meditations and breathwork, hikes, run clubs, and other activities.

The Trap Studio's ongoing Yin Nights events in Detroit by doubling its equipment available for loan and making programming more widely available. The Trap Studio's signature classes incorporate music and dance with yoga to introduce the practice to people of color and those who have felt excluded from it. Expandingongoing Yin Nights events inby doubling its equipment available for loan and making programming more widely available. The Trap Studio's signature classes incorporate music and dance with yoga to introduce the practice to people of color and those who have felt excluded from it.

Houston's BLK Beetles , an organization founded on creating wellness experiences that connected and created spaces for equity and restoration for the BIPOC community. Launching the first-ever monthly 'Movement & Mindfulness Experience' with, an organization founded on creating wellness experiences that connected and created spaces for equity and restoration for the BIPOC community.

Atlanta Run Club to host and support its weekly track events in Atlanta . The club was started to activate and empower diverse runners through movement, coordinating free running groups and meet-ups for all fitness levels. Partnering withto host and support its weekly track events in. The club was started to activate and empower diverse runners through movement, coordinating free running groups and meet-ups for all fitness levels.

"We were inspired by the way the 'Propel Your City Project' fitness organizations harness the power of movement to tackle barriers that make exercisers feel excluded. As someone who prioritizes fitness and inclusion, Michael shares our mission to support these leaders who are driving access and creating opportunities for exercisers everywhere to find their fitness community," said Emily Boido, Senior Director Marketing, Enhanced Water Brands, Gatorade.

Credentialed by Gatorade, Propel Fitness Water is the original water formulated for fitness, with electrolytes to help replace what is lost in sweat. The brand's product portfolio offers flavored, functional, zero-sugar offerings that include ready-to-drink bottles, powder varieties and newly available tablets, which offer another convenient option for exercisers to add to their water bottles, in a more sustainably-minded format.

For more information on the Propel Your City Project, including the free classes available in Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta, as well as the additional fitness organizations that will be supported by the brand's efforts, visit www.PropelWater.com/Community .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. Ends: 8/20/23. Void where prohibited. To enter to win $500 each for winner and a friend that they may use towards fitness memberships, entrant must follow @PropelWater and like and comment on the giveaway post on Propel's Instagram page with the following: tag both their preferred studio and a friend, and use the #PYCPSweepstakes hashtag. For complete details including how to enter, prizes, and odds see the Official Rules www.PropelWater.com/Community/Sweepstakes-Rules.

About Propel Fitness Water

Propel Fitness Water is on a mission to empower exercisers in body and mind. Created by the makers of Gatorade, Propel is a zero calorie, zero sugar fitness water with Gatorade electrolytes to replace what is lost in sweat. At Propel, we believe that fitness is not a destination, but a way of life. It's the path to unlocking exercisers' strength, well-being and empowerment – and it's also fun! For more information, please visit PropelWater.com or follow @propelwater .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

