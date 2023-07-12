SOCOTEC USA acquires DSS Condo, strengthening its technical breadth of Owners' Representative Services in Florida

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC, Inc., a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of DSS Condo, LLC, a Miami-based Owners' Representative and Advisory firm providing Construction Management and Project Management services.

DSS Condo, a Division of SOCOTEC (PRNewswire)

"This exciting partnership expands SOCOTEC's Advisory practice in both service offering and geographic reach."

Founded in 2014, DSS Condo has built a reputable business delivering outstanding service for existing buildings undertaking repair, renovation, restoration, and repositioning projects, saving their owners stress, time, and money. The firm was led by Donald Kipnis, Founder and CEO, Michael Pou, COO, and Adam Snitzer, CFO. Michael and Adam are joining SOCOTEC as Principals within the organization, and Donald will continue to be an advisor to the firm.

Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC USA and Director of Corporate Development and Integration summarized the partnership as follows: "The joining of SOCOTEC and DSS Condo presents an exciting partnership as it expands our Advisory practice in both service offering and geographic reach, while also providing additional scale to our existing technical team in Florida. The collective team provides a compelling value proposition to our clients by leveraging SOCOTEC's existing technical expertise in existing buildings with DSS Condo's profound experience in managing complex construction projects. We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Adam, and the DSS Condo team to our organization."

"Adding DSS to our team of experts further strengthens SOCOTEC's role of facilitating an exemplary platform of integrated technical services for our clients and deepens our position as a leader and independent, trusted third-party in Owners' Representative services to the building sector," added Marc Weissbach, CEO of SOCOTEC USA.

DSS building experts bring great depth and experience to SOCOTEC USA with a mission to serve as a qualified, independent third-party representative throughout the construction process. DSS has successfully advised on dozens of restoration projects and has supported thousands of unit owners and hundreds of board members.

"SOCOTEC is an industry leader and has made tremendous strides growing its project advisory service lines in the past five years with numerous key acquisitions. We are thrilled to be joining such a strong network that will allow us to scale and expand our offering and provide our clients the ability to leverage the talent and expertise of our combined operation," said Michael Pou, COO of DSS Condo.

"SOCOTEC Group has made a concerted effort in recent years to play an essential role in the project advisory space. By welcoming DSS Condo to our organization, we continue our acceleration towards sustainable, environmental and performant buildings through complex renovation and restoration project management services. With over 70 years of experience and 11,300 employees across 26 countries, SOCOTEC is committed to supporting its clients on environmental and energy transitions alongside the lifecycle of built assets." added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.3 billion EUR company that more than doubled in size in 6 years, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a major player in TIC for the building and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,300 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 450 professionals in more than 20 offices.

Visit www.socotec.us for more information.

Vidaris rebrands as SOCOTEC (PRNewsfoto/Vidaris Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCOTEC