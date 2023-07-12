[solidcore] Continues West Coast Expansion With San Francisco Studios Opening in 2024

The high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-inspired workout aims to build momentum on the West Coast entering a new major California city

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, [solidcore] announced its plans for two new studio openings in San Francisco in the Castro and Marina neighborhoods opening in 2024. These two new locations will be the first of a wave of openings for the workout studio chain in the broader Bay Area.

[solidcore] has seen strong growth since opening its first doors on the West Coast about 18 months ago with 12 studios already operating between Los Angeles and Seattle. The brand is thrilled to bring the same momentum and community to other areas throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.

"San Francisco is one of the many cities along the West Coast that prioritize health and fitness in a way that aligns with [solidcore]'s mission", said Heidi Blesy, VP of New Studio Development. "Bringing [solidcore] to San Francisco - an iconic fitness market - further reinforces the workout's influence for people wanting to find the strongest version of themselves wherever they are in their wellness journey."

While [solidcore] plans to initially open in the Castro and Marina neighborhoods, there are also plans in the works to bring the popular workout to other trade areas in the Bay Area including Silicon Valley and the South Bay.

Currently, [solidcore] has over 100 studios across the U.S. and is excited to open in San Francisco where the workout does not have a presence yet.

For more information about [solidcore], visit https://www.solidcore.co/.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves.

