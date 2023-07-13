American Red Cross Elects Aradhana Sarin as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross elects to its National Board of Governors, Dr. Aradhana Sarin, chief financial officer and executive director, AstraZeneca PLC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Aradhana Sarin to the Red Cross Board of Governors. She is an extraordinary business leader who brings deep knowledge of healthcare, investments, and financial services to the Red Cross along with a steadfast commitment to helping others," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "Aradhana's experience will be valuable in helping us to carry out the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross."

The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors who govern, direct and oversee management of the business of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 12, 2023, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Dr. Sarin to a three-year term.

Dr. Sarin joined AstraZeneca PLC as chief financial officer in 2017. Previously, she served as chief financial officer of Alexion. Prior to Alexion, Dr. Sarin was Managing Director of Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking at Citi Global Banking, Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at UBS, and worked at JP Morgan in the Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory and Healthcare groups. Aradhana is a Medical Doctor and began her career practicing medicine in India and Africa.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

