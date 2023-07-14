Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2023

Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E


$0.36230


July 31


August 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F


$1,292.66397


August 31


September 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series G


$1,292.66397


August 31


September 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series U


$21.58


August 15


September 1

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series X


$31.25


August 15


September 5

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.3883


August 15


August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.39056


August 15


August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.39695


August 15


August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.37561


August 1


August 21

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series AA


$30.50


September 1


September 18

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series DD


$31.50


August 15


September 11

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series FF


$29.375


September 1


September 15

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


August 1


August 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


September 1


September 25

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


September 1


September 18

4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


August 1


August 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.2968750


August 1


August 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.  The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users.  Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.  The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries.  Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-for-third-quarter-2023-301877817.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.