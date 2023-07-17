Security Industry Veteran Matthew Horace Becomes Progress Residential's Chief Security Officer

Will Enhance Security Program to Support Safety of Residents, Communities, and Team Members

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the nation's leading single-family rental (SFR) management services platform, today announced Matthew Horace as its Chief Security Officer. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Horace will be responsible for enhancing and overseeing a comprehensive security program for Progress Residential, which services more than 250,000 residents across approximately 100,000 homes.

Mr. Horace brings nearly 35 years of experience in the security industry and demonstrated success building, leading, and overseeing global, enterprise-wide security programs, including as inaugural Chief Security Officer for two large companies in complex private industries. Mr. Horace was most recently Chief Security Officer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He previously served as the first Chief Security Officer for Dominion Voting Systems and, before that, as the first Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer for FJC Security Service. Mr. Horace began his career in law enforcement, most recently serving as a Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

"Matt's risk-based, community-oriented approach to security, and deep experience with physical security, cybersecurity, and public safety issues make him an outstanding leader for our security program," said Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential. "As our new Chief Security Officer, Matt brings a track record of success as a security executive in both government and private company roles, and we are confident he will be able to implement security best practices on a national scale. We look forward to Matt joining our team to help ensure the safety and security of our residents, communities, and team members."

"Progress Residential's dedication to fostering strong communities and providing access to quality housing is exceptional," said Mr. Horace. "This team has a clear vision for their security ambitions that aligns with my personal goals to extend beyond security into community building. Having worked across the United States and around the globe, I believe that I can make a difference with Progress Residential, safeguarding residents and their communities."

Mr. Horace is an active member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, the International Security Management Association, ASIS International, and the Overseas Advisory Council. He earned a Master of Arts in Human Resources, Training and Development from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Delaware State University.

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,500 employees currently manage approximately 100,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built to Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com

