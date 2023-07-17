Truist Bank announces redemption of senior bank notes due August 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.689% fixed-to-floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2024 (CUSIP 86787EAY3) on the redemption date of Aug. 2, 2023.

The redemption price for the senior bank notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior bank notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the senior bank notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

