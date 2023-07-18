Academy Sports + Outdoors grows Central Texas store presence with new locations in Brenham and Kyle, Texas

The new stores will grow Academy's footprint to 109 stores across Texas

KATY, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide "Fun for All", will open two locations in Central Texas this fall in Brenham and Kyle, Texas. The Brenham store will stand at over 63,000 square feet, and the Kyle store will be approximately 56,000 square feet. Academy is on track to open 13 – 15 stores this year, with the goal of opening a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

"As a homegrown Texas brand, we are thrilled to offer our loyal customers two new and convenient locations in the Brenham and Kyle communities," said Sam Johnson, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Academy is focused on providing the best service, experience, and value to help customers in Central Texas pursue the activities that they love and make new memories, on any budget."

Each location will carry a wide array of sports and outdoors products for customers to choose from to kickstart their fun. With help from knowledgeable team members, customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top, national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Burlebo, Chubbies, Traeger and more. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Mosaic, O'Rageous, and Redfield, which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, water gear and hunting accessories, respectively.

Academy aims to empower, encourage, and connect with our communities and schools through local efforts that involve sports programming, field and stream activities, and military and first responder organizations. Through these programs, Academy motivates active families to try new things, promotes safety in sports and outdoors, and ultimately builds connections that make a positive impact in the area. Academy looks forward to building relationships throughout Brenham and Kyle to support and create new opportunities for residents to have fun out there.

Academy's new store will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, and free shipping on most online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services, including free assembly on grills and bikes, fishing line winding/spooling, scope mounting, bore sighting, and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

For more information regarding the new store or upcoming grand opening events, customers can text "BRENHAM" or "KYLE" to 22369 or visit academy.com/brenham or academy.com/kyle. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts ( @academy ) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

The two locations are expected to bring a combined 120 new jobs to the communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

