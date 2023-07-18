BODYARMOR Sports Drink and For Soccer host 2nd Annual Creators Cup 3v3 Tournament

Soccer celebration in D.C. to feature MLS legends, global influencers, and top media personalities

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYARMOR Sports Drink and For Soccer today are hosting the 2023 Creators Cup 3v3 Tournament at Hi-Lawn at Union Market from 1-4:30 p.m. ET to celebrate alongside the Major League Soccer All-Star Game and week of events taking over the nation's capital.

For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company formed through the merger of For Soccer Ventures and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing. (PRNewswire)

Kicking off on Tuesday with fan-favorite former MLS and U.S. Men's National Team players, popular international social media influencers, and media personalities — the BODYARMOR Creators Cup 3v3 Tournament offers a chance for the local community and out-of-town visitors to win prizes and enjoy the tournament, a Captain's Skills Challenge, music, food, and activities.

To attend the BODYARMOR Creators Cup 3v3 Tournament at Hi-Lawn at Union Market, individuals must register online ( bodyarmorcreatorscup.com ). The first 50 attendees will receive two tickets to MLS Skills Challenge, and all attendees will have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs Arsenal on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field.

The BODYARMOR Creators Cup 3v3 Tournament will feature eight different star-studded teams:

DC SCORES: Jason Gross (captain); Gaby Vincent, Clint Smith, Saede Eifrig, and Will Sutton.

ThisWeekInMLS: Eli Lesser (captain); Mo Ali, Drew Conner, Yuri Moriera, and Rodney Wallace.

SoccerGrlProbs: Alanna Locast (captain); Joanna Lohman, Maya Stephens, and Emily Truelove.

Black Star / Howard University: Amobi Okugo (captain); Patrick Rose, Axel Chicas, Anthony Rose, and Sekou Thornell.

Orange Slices: Heath Pearce (captain); Calen Carr, Michael Millay, Darrius Barnes, and Jeff Attinella.

MLS Legends / TEAM BODYARMOR: Chris Pontius (captain); Patrick Mullins, Jalil Anibaba, Tristan Bowen, and Mike Chabala.

Soccer Cooligans: Christian Polanco (captain); Aaron West, Bill Hamid, Taylor Rockwell, and Michael LoRé.

5asidepod: Elischa Edouard (captain); Khendrick Beausoleil, Josh Agyei-Gyamfi, Gabriel Guisado, and Sebastian Caillat.

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a mission to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR's extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; and BODYARMOR EDGE, a superior hydration sports drink with a boost of caffeine.

About For Soccer

For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company formed through the 2023 merger of For Soccer Ventures and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing. For Soccer's specialized consultancy services includes research and insights, strategic consultancy, experiential marketing, multicultural marketing, digital and social media marketing, creative and content, media and distribution, public relations and communications, sponsorship services, creative services, as well as technical soccer expertise. For Soccer's growing owned and operated property portfolio includes participatory and cultural events, podcasts, OTT, experiential, and playing programs.

Please contact For Soccer's Adam Geigerman (+1-678-575-9338) with any media requests.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE For Soccer