BOLLINGER MOTORS KICKS OFF PILOT BUILD ON ITS B4 ALL-ELECTRIC CHASSIS CABS

DETROIT, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bollinger Motors announced the start of its "design validation" pilot builds of the B4 all-electric Class 4 chassis cabs for testing and demonstration. Manufacturing of the pilot vehicles has kicked off in partnership with Roush Industries, Inc. at its facility in Livonia, Michigan. The first five completed chassis cabs are expected to roll out this summer, with another 15+ vehicles by the end of Q3 2023.

"Bollinger Motors has over eight years of experience in developing, producing, and testing all-electric trucks," said Robert Bollinger, CEO. "I'm excited to see our hard work come together in the B4 and to keep hitting our milestones."

Bollinger Motors will be offering demonstrations of its initial pilot builds from September 12-22 at Mcity, a demonstration and testing facility on University of Michigan's North Campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for invited key prospects and partners. In preparation for that event, Bollinger has engaged multiple upfitting partners to prepare the chassis cabs for a variety of options to meet the needs of potential fleet customers.

"Our Class 4 Bollinger B4 truck was purpose built for fleets and it gives them unlimited upfit options," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. "Our nationwide service network will be announced soon."

The Bollinger B4 will be eligible nationwide for a federal purchasing incentive of 30% of the cost of the vehicle, up to a total $40,000, through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Deliveries of the Bollinger B4 are expected to begin in July 2024.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cabs Classes 4-6 and all-electric SUV consumer vehicles. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com.

