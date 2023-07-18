California CASA Congratulates Kim Colby Davis for National CASA/GAL Program Director of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (California CASA) congratulates Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County, for being awarded the 2023 Program Director of the Year by the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. She was selected from among 939 local CASA programs across the country for the Kappa Alpha Theta Program Director of the Year award for her leadership in supporting children and youth in foster care.

Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County, awarded 2023 Program Director of the Year by the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. (PRNewswire)

Executive Director since 2009, Colby Davis's leadership at CASA of Santa Barbara County has resulted in more than 500 children and youth in foster care annually matched with CASA volunteers who advocate for their best interests. In the last five years, CASA of Santa Barbara County has been chosen as the "Best Place to Volunteer," "Best Place to Work," and "Nonprofit of the Year."

At the national level, Colby Davis has served as the chair of the National CASA/GAL Suburban Leadership Council and a member of the National Leadership Council, where she acted as a liaison to the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees.

"Kim's expertise and innovative program development have resulted in remarkable achievements, including 340% program growth in advocacy for children. In addition, she has generously shared her time and experience as a mentor to many colleagues within the California network of 44 local programs," said Sharon M. Lawrence, Esq., Chief Executive Officer, California CASA. "We are incredibly grateful to Kim for her years of dedication and join many others who recognize and appreciate her leadership, innovations, and mentorship."

During the nomination process, the Honorable Gustavo Lavayen, Presiding Judge of the Juvenile Court in Santa Barbara County, described Colby Davis's qualifications to receive the prestigious award, "She has an innate talent for bringing people together, and her organizational skills and immense talents have created a CASA program that is a tremendous help to me and all those involved in the court process, and especially the children served by CASA."

About CASA of Santa Barbara County

CASA of Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for all abused and/or neglected children by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system. CASA is actively recruiting additional volunteers, inquire at sbcasa.org.

About California CASA Association



California CASA, a private, nonprofit organization, is the statewide association serving and supporting a network of 44 local CASA programs. California CASA provides training and resources, raises awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promotes legislation that benefits children in foster care. The 44 independent, nonprofit organizations, appointed by their local Superior Courts, are located in 51 of the state's 58 counties—locations where 99% of California's foster population live. California has more children and youth in foster care than any other state in the nation, approximately 80,000 in the course of a year. Currently, only 16% of California foster children (13,000) have a CASA volunteer advocating on their behalf, but California CASA and its Board of Directors have set a 10-year visionary goal to provide CASAs for every child who needs one. For more information, please visit www.californiacasa.org.

