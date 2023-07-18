Dusky Terry Named President of ITC Great Plains

TOPEKA, Kan., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusky Terry has been named president of ITC Great Plains, where he will provide leadership and strategic direction as the business unit head for the electric transmission operating company serving parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. Mr. Terry joined ITC in 2019 as vice president, ITC Holdings Corp. and president of ITC Midwest – positions he will maintain while also leading ITC Great Plains.

"ITC Great Plains has earned a reputation for operational excellence, strong local relationships, and enhanced electric transmission reliability," said Mr. Terry. "Modernizing the power grid is key to meeting consumer demands for low-cost, reliable energy from diverse generation sources. The company remains a committed partner in driving energy solutions across Kansas and Oklahoma."

Mr. Terry has spent the past four years leading ITC Midwest, which owns, operates and maintains more than 6,600 miles of high-voltage electric transmission infrastructure serving much of Iowa and parts of Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri, with a project in development in Wisconsin. Under Mr. Terry's leadership, ITC Midwest has successfully completed several major transmission projects over the past few years to significantly improve system reliability and enhance grid resilience.

"Dusky has extensive electric utility industry experience, strong public policy and legislative background, and solid knowledge of ITC operations," said ITC Holdings Corp. Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer Krista Tanner. "His experience and success as president for ITC Midwest will be a tremendous asset to ITC Great Plains as we continue to plan, build and operate significant projects to improve electric transmission infrastructure across our footprint."

A lifelong Iowan, Mr. Terry grew up on a farm in southwest Iowa and spent the first half of his career in the public policy arena before joining Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), an electric generation and transmission cooperative, in 2008. He was promoted to vice president in 2013 and led a team responsible for business development, wholesale ratemaking and marketing/energy efficiency programs. His responsibilities expanded to include load forecasting and long-term resource planning where he played a key role in the deployment of CIPCO's utility-scale solar projects. Prior to CIPCO, Mr. Terry served in Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack's office as an adviser and policy director working to advance the Governor's policy agenda.

Mr. Terry currently serves as chair of the Iowa Utility Association Board of Directors. An active community volunteer, he previously served as president of the Earlham Lions Club and two terms as the mayor of Earlham, Iowa. He also held leadership positions on the Better Business Bureau of Iowa Board, Madison County Development Board, and Greater Madison Community Foundation Board. Mr. Terry earned a Bachelor of Arts in public administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

About ITC Great Plains

ITC Great Plains LLC is a subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent electricity transmission company in the U.S. ITC Great Plains operates approximately 470 circuit miles of transmission lines in Kansas and Oklahoma. The company maintains regional offices in Dodge City, Topeka and Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

