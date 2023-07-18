Edinger Medical Group Partners with Medicus IT to Implement mCare Managed Services, Delivering a Superior Healthcare IT Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading healthcare managed service provider and transformational specialist, announces its partnership with Edinger Medical Group to implement mCare, an innovative managed services offering. mCare empowers Edinger with superior healthcare IT experience driven by the guiding principles of extensibility, flexibility, customization, expertise, scalability, and exceptional service.

Recognizing the importance of a specialized solution tailored to the healthcare industry, Edinger conducted a thorough evaluation to identify the ideal transformation partner. Edinger sought to increase its IT operational maturity, reduce its reliance on a small IT team, and enhance its security posture. After careful consideration, they selected Medicus' mCare managed services for its comprehensive solutions and deep expertise in healthcare information technology.

"We can breathe easier knowing we have Medicus and mCare in our corner. Their expertise and personalized support will deliver the ultimate healthcare IT experience we require. Their offering aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive care to our patients and partners," - Dr. Stanley Arnold, Edinger Medical Group.

mCare offers a wide range of services designed specifically to meet the unique requirements of healthcare providers. By leveraging mCare, Edinger will access advanced IT support, proactive security measures, and strategic guidance, empowering them to focus on their core mission of providing outstanding patient care.

The mCare brand embodies the following guiding principles:

Recognizing that each client has unique needs and requirements, mCare offers extensibility, making it effortless to add, move, or change options with a simple flip of a switch. Medicus' personalized approach sets them apart from the run-of-the-mill managed service provider and allows Edinger's patients to receive world-class care no matter which office they visit.

Medicus surpasses the limitations faced by clients who may have a small staff or limited expertise. mCare services are designed to alleviate the burden of building and managing IT internally, allowing clients to focus on their core mission.

With a focus on scale, evolution, and connectivity, Medicus serves as Edinger's growth and transformation engine. The agility and adaptability of mCare enable seamless integration and collaboration, ensuring that Edinger remains connected to the broader healthcare landscape.

Medicus provides personalized and responsive support treating each call as a person rather than just another technical problem. The relentless commitment to client satisfaction drives Medicus to go above and beyond, allowing Edinger to propel patient outcomes.

"We are honored Edinger chose to partner with Medicus and implement mCare," said Tim Hebert, Medicus' Chief Revenue Officer. "Our offering is built on the foundations of extensibility, flexibility, customization, expertise, scalability, and exceptional service. We are committed to understanding and addressing Edinger's unique needs while supporting its growth and enhancing its ability to provide outstanding patient care and satisfaction."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

About Edinger Medical Group

Edinger Medical Group is a privately-owned primary care group whose mission is to improve health in Orange County, California by providing quality care and compassionate, personalized service to its patients. Edinger Medical Group specializes in internal medicine and family medicine and offers preventative screenings, physical exams, wellness visits and same-day appointments. Edinger Medical Group receives industry recognition from the Integrated Healthcare Association for consistently achieving the Triple Aim of Healthcare and providing quality care to senior Medicare Advantage patients, as well as being voted the #1 Medical Group in Orange County by community members. Edinger Medical Group is a proud affiliate of the region's premier hospital, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

