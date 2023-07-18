Genpact Recognized with the 2023 CSO50 Award by Foundry's CSO

Recognition for the seventh consecutive year demonstrates Genpact's continued focus on cyber resilience

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been honored with the 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry's CSO, a premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts. This year's award recognizes Genpact for its efforts to enhance cyber resilience through a robust Threat Modelling Program.

Genpact's Threat Modelling Program provides comprehensive, risk-based strategic guidance for complete cyber security. By implementing threat modelling principles, Genpact was able to proactively identify and address potential cyber risks, including the ever-growing threat of ransomware attacks that helped protect its business operations and valuable assets including employee and client data. This helped the company not only improve its security posture and ensure data compliance, but also minimize financial losses, safeguard reputation, and deepen trust with its more than 800 clients across the world.

"Recent advancements in AI have put greater impetus on cybersecurity, as businesses look to survive this tech disruption," said Vidya Srinivasan, Global Leader - Enterprise Risk, Infrastructure, and Logistics, Genpact. "At Genpact, we continue to drive meaningful impact for clients, by combining our expertise in data, technology, and AI, while maintaining high standards of data privacy and security. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to cyber resilience and the end-to-end value we are delivering."

This is the seventh consecutive year Genpact has received a CSO50 award for demonstrating exceptional business value and thought leadership through its leading security projects and initiatives.

"It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference, and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking, and problem-solving," said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. "The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can't-miss opportunity for everyone in the field."

Genpact will accept its award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2-4, 2023 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2023 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, to be held October 2-4, 2023 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort, Fort McDowell, AZ.

Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2022 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision-makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.) Company information is available at www.foundryco.com

