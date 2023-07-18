Robert Half Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also recognized.

To determine the winners, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses from nearly 500,000 millennial professionals employed at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Respondents answered more than 60 questions designed to measure their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential in the workplace. The survey also assessed millennial employees' confidence in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to providing the competitive benefits, inclusive culture, flexible work options and professional development opportunities that matter to millennials," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This group is an important part of our multigenerational workforce — whose range of experience, skills and perspectives are critical to creating a positive workplace culture and delivering the best service to our clients and candidates."

In a recent report, Examining the Multigenerational Workforce, Robert Half outlines key trends about the primary age groups at work and tips for recruiting, motivating and retaining today's professionals. The information can help employers better understand generational sentiments and develop programs and policies that support employees of all ages.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

