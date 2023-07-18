SEABOURN TO OFFER ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME LUXURY EXPEDITION EXPERIENCES ON NEWEST ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION VESSEL, SEABOURN PURSUIT

With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn will offer its widest range of expedition activities to date, allowing guests to explore rare destinations above and below the surface

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, will offer memorable, once-in-a-lifetime luxury expedition experiences on its newest purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition vessel, Seabourn Pursuit, set to debut summer 2023. With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit to the fleet, Seabourn will provide guests with its widest range of expedition experiences ever in true luxury style, allowing guests to explore rare and captivating destinations both above and below the water while enjoying all that Seabourn has to offer.

Seabourn Pursuit's expedition experiences encompass a range of activities designed to immerse guests in the beauty and wonders of unique destinations. Inclusive expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruising, nature walks and hikes, scuba diving, and snorkeling will be available on most itineraries. In addition, the ship will offer optional expeditions with dives on two custom-built luxury submersibles and kayaking at select destinations. Led by a world-class expedition team of 24 experts, including scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more, guests will receive the highest level of knowledge and guidance throughout their Seabourn expedition voyage.

"Seabourn Pursuit invites travelers to embark on extraordinary journeys that seamlessly blend ultra-luxury experiences with memorable adventures," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "From underwater dives that redefine anything travelers ever imagined about submersibles, to immersive Zodiac cruises and captivating hikes accompanied by the individual attention of our expedition experts, every experience is a life expanding moment that will stay with guests forever."

Expedition experiences include the following activities:

Zodiacs : Each ship has a fleet of 24 Zodiacs, which adds an extra dimension to the Seabourn expedition experience and provides guests with up-close encounters of natural wonders around the globe. These agile and versatile vessels are available in every destination and navigate diverse environments and rugged coastlines to observe wildlife in their natural habitats. Zodiac cruising is complimentary and will be available on all Seabourn Pursuit sailings, including the line's first-ever voyages to the iconic Kimberley region in Australia between June and August 2024 .





Nature Walks & Hikes : Available on every voyage, nature walks and hikes allow guests to explore diverse locations from lush rainforests to rugged terrains, making every step an opportunity for discovery. Led by expert guides on nearly every expedition voyage, these complimentary expeditions take guests on scenic walks and hikes through stunning landscapes. Guests will be mesmerized by the natural beauty around them and gain fascinating insights into the region's history, ecology and culture.





Kayaking : Seabourn's optional kayaking expeditions offer guests a chance to intimately connect with nature and wildlife. Paddling through tranquil waters, guests can glide past towering cliffs, hidden coves, and secluded beaches, while building a profound connection with the environment and the creatures that call it home. Led by knowledgeable members of the Expedition Team, these expeditions are available for an additional charge. Kayaking will be available on Seabourn Pursuit 's Antarctica voyages between November 2023 and February 2024 and her South Pacific sailings between March and October 2024 , excluding the Kimberley voyages between June and August 2024 .





Submersibles : Select voyages will feature two custom-built, state-of-the-art submersibles allowing unforgettable exploration beneath the surface. These cutting-edge engineering marvels provide an extraordinary opportunity for guests to descend deep below sea level for close-up, breathtaking views of surreal subsea realms beneath Antarctic waters and reef walls teeming with marine life in clear, tropical seas. At select destinations, dives can occur in unexplored locations that may have not been visited by any humans yet. Guests are seated in two clear acrylic spheres flanking the center pilot's station, with an awe-inspiring perspective of the marine world just outside, thanks to undistorted views in virtually all directions. The three passenger seats in each sphere are mounted on a rotating platform that can turn for the best sightlines.



Submersible experiences are available for an additional charge and will be offered on select itineraries, including Seabourn Pursuit's Antarctica voyages between November 2023 and February 2024 , as well as its South Pacific sailings between March and October 2024 , excluding the Kimberley voyages between June and August 2024 .



Operated by highly trained pilots, Seabourn submersibles are certified by Lloyd's Register, with external annual inspections, utilizing the same standards by which Seabourn ships are rated and certified. The submersibles are built with a multitude of safety design features, including a safety buoy and maximum diving depths of 300 meters (less than 1,000 feet), and there is a surface boat that remains near the submersibles throughout each dive and is in constant communication with the submersible.





Scuba Diving : In select warm-water destinations, Seabourn's scuba diving sessions invite guests to plunge into captivating underwater worlds. Led by a qualified divemaster , guests can explore vibrant coral reefs teeming with colorful fish, encounter graceful marine life, and discover hidden treasures beneath the waves. These complimentary dive experiences are available to a limited number of scuba divers with an advanced or higher qualification. Scuba diving will be available on Seabourn Pursuit's voyages across the South Pacific, from Polynesia to Melanesia between March and October 2024 , excluding the Kimberley voyages.





Snorkeling: In warm-weather destinations, Seabourn offers complimentary snorkeling adventures, where guests can don masks and fins and explore the vibrant underwater world just beneath the surface. From colorful coral gardens to schools of tropical fish, snorkeling unveils a kaleidoscope of marine life, offering guests a glimpse into an enchanting realm hidden beneath the waves. Snorkeling will be available on Seabourn Pursuit's South Pacific Voyages visiting Fiji , the Pitcairn Islands, Vanuatu and more between March and October 2024 , excluding the Kimberley voyages.

Seabourn Pursuit is scheduled to enter service August 12, 2023, and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. On October 10, 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the line's first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024. The iconic Kimberley, with its red sandstone gorges, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and Aboriginal life and history, is the ideal setting for a truly, world-class expedition experience. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, Indonesia, and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

Seabourn Pursuit offers the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to explore the furthest corners of the world. Like its sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship's global deployment and capabilities. Seabourn Pursuit has close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn. Those include indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship.

Images and videos can be found here.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

