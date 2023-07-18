Troutman Pepper Bolsters Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement Practice Group with Accomplished Partner Focusing on Cannabis Law

Jean Gonnell's arrival strengthens cannabis and tobacco bench

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Gonnell, a regulatory attorney with a significant focus cannabis and tobacco law, has joined Troutman Pepper's Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement (RISE) practice group. Resident in the firm's Charlotte office, Gonnell joins from her private practice, Gonnell Law.

Gonnell began her legal career in Colorado, where she was at the forefront of cannabis legislation before the larger movement to legalize the drug. Over the course of her career, she has represented more than 100 clients in the cannabis industry, including approximately 15% of all licensed cannabis businesses in Colorado. With a deep commitment to her clients and dedication to the flourishing cannabis field, she continues to expand her practice and make a positive impact in the evolving landscape of cannabis law.

"Jean's addition to the firm will deepen the expertise of the firm's established Tobacco + Nicotine and Cannabis law practices, said John West, chair of the Business Litigation department. "Her extensive experience will enhance the innovative solutions we provide for our existing cannabis-focused clients, as well as expand the services we can offer to potential new clients in the space."

"With the possibility of North Carolina passing a new medical marijuana regulatory regime, the timing of Jean joining our Charlotte office could not be better," said Jason Evans, managing partner of the Charlotte office. "We welcome her and are confident that her guidance will help to expand our reach in providing service to clients." Gonnell is the second partner to join the Charlotte office in recent months, following the arrival of white collar partner Matt Orso in May.

Gonnell is licensed to practice in Arizona, Colorado, and North Carolina.

"I'm thrilled to join Troutman Pepper due to its strong regulatory presence," said Gonnell. "I chose the firm because it allows me to maintain top client service, while also giving me the network to expand my practice to new fronts. I'm excited to continue working with my clients in Colorado, while also expanding my client base here in North Carolina."

Troutman Pepper's Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement Practice Group counsels clients in a wide range of legal and public policy matters. For businesses in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, advertising and marketing, health care, insurance, telecommunications, alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, the team offers guidance on compliance and reporting as well as, when necessary, litigation and administrative appeals of regulatory enforcement actions.

