CerraCap Ventures Celebrates Successful Exit as ResMed Acquires Portfolio Company Somnoware Healthcare Systems Inc.

The strategic acquisition by ResMed has propelled Somnoware's expansion in the sleep, respiratory care, and additional healthcare markets, solidifying its position as a key player in transforming chronic respiratory disease healthcare.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a leading venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments, is excited to announce the successful exit of their fund's portfolio company, Somnoware Healthcare Systems Inc., through its acquisition by ResMed, a global leader in sleep and respiratory care. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Somnoware's journey as it continues to accelerate its expansion in sleep, respiratory care, and additional healthcare markets.

Under the strategic guidance and support of CerraCap Ventures, Somnoware has experienced remarkable growth and expanded its footprint in the respiratory healthcare space. The acquisition by ResMed represents a tremendous opportunity for Somnoware to further advance its mission of assisting physicians in the critical task of chronic care management.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful exit and acknowledge the crucial role played by CerraCap Ventures in accelerating our growth and expanding our presence in the respiratory healthcare sector," said Subath Kamalasan, CEO of Somnoware. "This acquisition presents an incredible opportunity to continue our mission of improving patient outcomes in chronic care management."

"We take great pride in being part of Somnoware's journey and extend our congratulations on their successful exit," said Saurabh Ranjan, Founder & CEO of CerraCap Ventures. "Somnoware's visionary approach to respiratory healthcare aligns with our investment philosophy, and we have full confidence that they will continue to significantly improve patient outcomes and transform the industry alongside ResMed."

CerraCap, as a venture capital firm, offers a structure that empowers early-stage companies to achieve excellence. By providing Sales, Marketing, Talent, and Technology enablement, CerraCap guides & drives companies to accelerate sales, enhance customer acquisition, and optimize scalability. Our model equips companies with tools, best practices, and processes to proactively measure, analyze, and optimize their business performance, enabling them to adapt to market changes and customer demands efficiently.

CerraCap Ventures is an Orange County, California-based early-stage venture capital firm specializing in cyber security, advanced analytics, and health-tech investments. With a focus on B2B enterprise companies, CerraCap Ventures empowers high-growth innovative companies through its unique "Sales & Scale" approach, leveraging partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to drive growth and success.

Somnoware is a leading web-based platform transforming respiratory healthcare and revolutionizing chronic care management. By enabling early diagnosis, unifying data, and providing powerful analytics, Somnoware improves patient outcomes and reduces chronic respiratory disease healthcare costs. With a strong focus on seamless patient care, Somnoware is dedicated to transforming the way chronic respiratory diseases are managed.

