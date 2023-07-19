Digital Learning Institute Secures €1.8 Million in Funding and Appoints New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Learning Institute (DLI), a provider of digital learning courses and upskilling programs, announces that it has successfully raised €1.8 million in investment from the Davy EIIS Fund (a joint venture between BDO and Davy), Enterprise Ireland, and private investors from the digital learning industry.

DLI founder John Kilroy said the investment would allow the company to create an additional ten jobs over the next 12 months and deliver on the company's ambitious international growth plans. As part of the funding round, DLI brings on board Aaron McKenna as the new CEO to spearhead growth.

The investment follows significant growth for the company in the past two years, capturing the accelerated global transition to digital learning. DLI helps multinational organizations and education institutions develop world-class digital learning practitioners. Clients include the NHS, Manchester Metropolitan University, and Diageo.

DLI was founded in 2021 by John Kilroy and Nicola O'Neill. The business currently delivers seven-figure revenue annually and employs 15 people from its base in Dublin. DLI has served over 2,000 students and most of its revenues come from global markets.

DLI has a vision to become the global leader in digital learning standards, with a particular focus on the US and UK markets, championing the importance of digital learning in addressing global challenges such as accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Incoming CEO, Aaron McKenna, brings a wealth of experience in scaling education start-ups and driving growth. Previously, he founded and served as the CEO of the UCD Professional Academy, a university workforce upskilling subsidiary that grew from zero to 25,000 learners in just 3.5 years. He also held the position of Managing Director at the Digital Marketing Institute, which became the leading global certification body in digital marketing before being acquired by Spectrum Equity in 2017.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said: "DLI is bringing innovation and adaptability to the critical area of upskilling and lifelong learning that can benefit the workforce and the wider economy. Under the leadership of new CEO Aaron McKenna, we are confident that DLI can go from strength to strength and expand its global footprint."

