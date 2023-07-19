Industry-Leading Collision Engineering Program Expands to Metropolitan Community College

MCC Will Upgrade its Training Facilities with Chief® Collision Technology's Meridian™ Live Mapping™ System

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, today announced Metropolitan Community College (MCC) in Omaha, Nebraska, will offer the industry-leading Collision Engineering Program (CEP) curriculum as part of its existing Auto Collision Technology program.

CEP, now active at seven schools across the U.S., is helping catalyze a new era of collision repair built upon a foundation of motivated, skillful and passionate workers committed to advancing alongside today's rapid pace of vehicle technology. Founded by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the Program aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected before 2026 through a two-year associate degree model where students rotate between classroom instruction and a paid apprenticeship in a collision repair facility.

"MCC is proud to partner with CEP to expand access to opportunities and resources for students who want to pursue rewarding careers in auto collision technology," said Joe Baker, MCC Auto Collision Technology instructor. "We are excited to grow our Auto Collision Technology program to support the needs of local industry and educate and train the next generation of skilled workers for this high-demand field."

Industry Support 'Instrumental' to Program Growth

With support from CEP and Chief® Collision Technology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of collision repair products and services, MCC will upgrade its training facilities with Chief's Meridian™ Live Mapping™ System. This sophisticated laser measuring tool delivers comprehensive 360-degree vehicle measurements critical for diagnostic purposes, providing MCC's students with the valuable experience of learning on an industry-standard system while equipping them with the capability to visualize structural damage, formulate effective repair plans and conduct post-repair quality assessments. This tool will enhance MCC students' education and understanding of repairing a vehicle back to pre-accident condition.

"I have personally benefited from my experience attending technical school," said Mike Croker, director of product management at Chief Collision Technology. "Growing up, traditional school just wasn't for me. Fortunately, I found an amazing technical program and discovered this whole other world of opportunities. Chief is thrilled to be able to pay it back by supporting this program and the next generation of collision engineers."

During the program, MCC Auto Collision Technology students will alternate quarters taking classes at MCC's state-of-the-art Automotive Training Center on the South Omaha Campus, then participate in a mentorship and paid internship at a local sponsoring business the next quarter.

With its proximity to leading repair facilities in four Nebraska counties, as well as the major metropolitan area of Omaha, the addition of MCC to the CEP footprint creates opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience and make valuable connections with industry professionals. Fifteen local employers have already expressed interest in a CEP apprentice when the first cohort begins this fall.

"Many industry partners are recognizing the importance of collaboration to strengthen the talent pipeline of collision technicians," said Mary Mahoney, Enterprise Holdings Vice President. "Their ongoing support has been instrumental to CEP's expansion to seven schools over the past two years, and we're excited to continue this momentum as the Program grows in the U.S. and beyond."

In addition to MCC, the Program is available at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Collin College in Allen, Texas; Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas; and Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois.

MCC's Auto Collision Technology program is currently accepting applications for the first cohort of CEP students, with classes beginning later this year. For more information regarding the program and application process, visit www.beacollisionengineer.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 2.1 million vehicles through a network of nearly 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

About the Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering Program (CEP) is an immersive apprenticeship training model aimed at developing a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals. Partnering with schools across the country, CEP facilitates an innovative and holistic training approach that brings together industry and education to provide sustainable pathways to rewarding careers in the industry. Participants in CEP benefit from a combination of industry-defined courses, certifications and hands-on training that enables them to build their knowledge while accelerating their careers.

About Metropolitan Community College

Metropolitan Community College (MCC), accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is a comprehensive, public community college that offers affordable, quality education to all residents of Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. Founded in 1974, MCC has the largest enrollment out of six community colleges in Nebraska and is the second-largest postsecondary institution in the state. MCC serves more than 40,000 unique credit and noncredit students.

