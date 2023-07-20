Command™ Brand Announces Bobby Berk as First-Ever Director of Dorm Design

Bring your aesthetic era to life and command your living space – on and off campus – this Back to College season!

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Command™ Brand today announced its first official Director of Dorm Design, Bobby Berk, who will provide style inspiration for students and young adults to help transform their space to match their current aesthetic "era" this Back to College season and fearlessly express themselves with ease. Bobby Berk is a design expert, Emmy-nominated host of Queer Eye and author of "Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for The Mind," publishing September 12, 2023.

"College is such a pivotal time for personal growth and expression in a young person's life. I'm thrilled to be working with Command™ Brand to provide dorm design inspiration that allows them to express who they are," said Bobby Berk. "Tying in current design trends and Command's damage-free/tool-free products, I designed these four unique rooms to spark creativity and encourage students to boldly live out their current era."

As college students prepare for the upcoming school year, Command™ Brand knows how important it is to have a dorm room or personal space that reflects who you are. A recent Command™ Brand survey found that 63% of current and former college students agree that having an organized and decorated room helps set them up for a successful school year and 79% of Gen Z like their home décor to reflect their identity1. That is why Command™ Brand teamed up with Bobby Berk to encourage students and young adults to fearlessly express whatever era they are in by designing their space to reflect exactly who they are.

"At Command™ Brand, we believe life is more joyful when your space reflects you," said Tate Galvin, global vice president, Home Improvement, for 3M™. "Which is why we deployed Bobby as our Director of Dorm Design to share on-trend inspiration for whatever era someone may find themselves in. Command™ Brand products empower you to personalize and have fun with your space without tools and remove cleanly so you can change your mind anytime without consequence."

As the resident design expert and member of the Fab Five on Netflix's Emmy-winning series Queer Eye, Bobby Berk brings change to people's lives by teaching them that a happy home means a happy life. Bobby is the leader of his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including his bespoke design practice that epitomizes hip, urban luxury and reflects a stylish and youthful spirit, as well as comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com. His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the "most famous interior designers working today." Next, Bobby is releasing his first book, "Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind," demonstrating that good design can aid mental wellness and help achieve a new sense of happiness within the home.

Berk worked hand-in-hand with the brand to design four unique rooms representing a few of his personal favorite trends for the season using a variety of Command™ Brand products. These four rooms are:

"Boho Plant Parent": A neutral-toned palette with pops of greenery and playful textures for the plant lovers.

"Retro Music": For the inner rockers, this room takes a modern approach on the eighties with colorful vintage pieces and a string light/record display wall.

"World Traveler": Hues of blue and vintage maps wrap this travel-inspired room for the wanderlust.

"Super Glam": For those who love fashion and want to show off their personal style, this room includes disco balls, magazine clippings and shades of pink.

Command™ Brand provides a wide range of useful products that can help consumers represent and embrace who they are and fully serve it to the world. College students and young adults can easily add their touch to their space by hanging décor without the use of tools and without fear or concern of damaging walls and surfaces. The best part is Command™ Brand understands style preferences can change so their products remove cleanly so consumers can explore different sides of their design and décor interests without consequence. Command™ Brand products and decorating solutions minimize chaos and maximize comfort to easily transform any space.

Check out these helpful products to help transform your space to match your personal era this Back to College season and always:

Command™ Poster Strips – Decorate how you want, when you want, without damaging walls or surfaces – no holes, marks or sticky residue. Use these wall adhesive strips to hang your favorite posters, banners and signs. – Decorate how you want, when you want, without damaging walls or surfaces – no holes, marks or sticky residue. Use these wall adhesive strips to hang your favorite posters, banners and signs.

Command™ 20 lb Picture Hanging Strips – Hang heavy picture frames (up to 20lbs!), large wall art, big mirrors, wall clocks, signs, dry erase boards, and more. Hang heavy picture frames (up to 20lbs!), large wall art, big mirrors, wall clocks, signs, dry erase boards, and more.

Command™ 15 lb X-Large Hook – Organize your heavy items – like backpacks or equipment bags – on the wall without the hassle of tools and nails. – Organize your heavy items – like backpacks or equipment bags – on the wall without the hassle of tools and nails.

Command™ Medium Designer Hooks – Perfect for displaying one-of-a-kind accessories, hats or scarves that double as décor. – Perfect for displaying one-of-a-kind accessories, hats or scarves that double as décor.

Command™ Clear Decorating Clips – Hang plant vines, photos or string lights to make your space uniquely yours. Perfect for use on smooth indoor surfaces including painted walls, finished wood, glass, tile and metal. – Hang plant vines, photos or string lights to make your space uniquely yours. Perfect for use on smooth indoor surfaces including painted walls, finished wood, glass, tile and metal.

Students can share how they are embracing their current era using Command™ Brand Products by sharing photos on their social media channels using #CommandYourEra to help inspire others during this Back to College season.

To experience Bobby's dorm designs and more, follow Instagram.com/Command for inspiration. To learn more about the Command™ Brand, visit Command.com.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

1 Source: This study was commissioned by 3M Command™ Brand, surveying 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18-64. Fielding took place March-April 2023.

