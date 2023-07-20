G-SHOCK AND CROSSFIT ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

G-SHOCK Named "The Official Watch of the NOBULL CrossFit Games®"

DOVER, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced a new collaborative partnership between G-SHOCK and CrossFit®, the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance, to bring fans of both brands' elevated fitness content and experiences. This exciting partnership will see G-SHOCK become "The Official Watch of the NOBULL CrossFit Games," one of the world's most prestigious and challenging fitness competitions.

The partnership between G-SHOCK and CrossFit comes as a natural fit, as both brands share a commitment to pushing boundaries, challenging the limits, and embodying the spirit of endurance, resilience, and absolute toughness. CrossFit athletes, trainers, and gym-goers will get a firsthand look at how G-Shock watches, specifically the new MOVE series, can aid them in both their everyday lives and fitness journeys.

"We are thrilled to join forces with G-SHOCK at our upcoming NOBULL CrossFit Games and throughout the rest of the year," said Rob Vartan, Vice President of Global Partnerships for CrossFit. "G-SHOCK's unwavering commitment to durability and toughness aligns perfectly with the values and ethos of CrossFit. It's important to our athletes, trainers, and affiliate members to track their workouts and personal records, and doing so with the help of G-SHOCK will make it all the easier."

Throughout the partnership, the brands will be demonstrating, both at CrossFit affiliates across the country and online, how the power of dedication and hard work can help you achieve extraordinary results, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.

"For G-SHOCK, it is of the utmost importance to design watches that can endure the toughest challenges," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of the Timepiece Division at Casio America. "Whether going to your daily workout or competing in the NOBULL CrossFit Games, athletes embody determination and strength, and our MOVE series was created to support and empower them on their path to greatness. We can't wait to see how CrossFit athletes everywhere can benefit from a watch that does it all."

As "The Official Watch of the NOBULL CrossFit Games," G-SHOCK will be on-site at the upcoming Games happening in early August, equipping the individual men's and women's field of competitors with the perfect watch to complement the gauntlet of tests they will be put through. G-SHOCK representatives will also be interacting and engaging with attendees through an on-site activation. For fans watching the action from home, G-SHOCK will be providing a sweepstakes opportunity to win a GBD-H2000 Watch, a CrossFit Level 1 Seminar, and more than $400 in CrossFit merchandise. Visit gshock.com/crossfit to learn more.

For more information on the G-SHOCK and CrossFit partnership, and G-SHOCK's title as "The Official Watch of the NOBULL CrossFit Games", please visit gshock.casio.com/us , crossfit.com , and games.crossfit.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/ .

About CrossFit

In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world's leading provider of accredited, performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches across the world. The program can be scaled to welcome people of all ages and abilities, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®.

