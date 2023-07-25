Expert Connections
Boeing Forecasts Demand for 2.3 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians and Cabin Crew in Next 20 Years

- The 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts China, Eurasia and North America representing more than half of demand for aviation staffing through 2042
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global commercial airplane fleet expected to double by 2042, Boeing [NYSE: BA] forecasts industry-wide demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years to support the commercial fleet and meet long-term growth in air travel.

The company's 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects that commercial carriers will need significant personnel through 2042 to support the global commercial fleet:

  • 649,000 pilots
  • 690,000 maintenance technicians
  • 938,000 cabin crew members.

"With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."

Through 2042, the PTO projects:

  • China, Eurasia and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel, with requirements in China surpassing North America.
  • The fastest-growing regions for personnel are Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia, with their regional demand expected to nearly double.
  • After omitting demand for Russia in last year's PTO due to uncertainty in the region, this year's forecast includes Russia in the Eurasia region, and it comprises 3% of global demand for personnel.

The PTO forecast includes:

Region

New Pilots

New Technicians

New Cabin Crew

Global

649,000

690,000

938,000

Africa

21,000

22,000

26,000

China

134,000

138,000

161,000

Eurasia

143,000

156,000

235,000

Latin America

38,000

41,000

49,000

Middle East

58,000

58,000

99,000

North America

127,000

125,000

177,000

Northeast Asia

23,000

28,000

39,000

Oceania

10,000

11,000

18,000

South Asia

37,000

38,000

45,000

Southeast Asia

58,000

73,000

89,000

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

