demandDrive Announces Partnership with JRP - A Full-Funnel Sales Execution and Marketing Services Provider for Manufacturers

WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- demandDrive, LLC ("demandDrive") and Everlane Equity Partners, LLC ("Everlane") today announced a strategic partnership with JRP ("JRP" and collectively with demandDrive, the "Company"). The Company provides full-scope sales execution, lead generation, and marketing services to clients nationwide.

demandDrive, JRP Partnership (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, JRP provides sales execution, marketing, and lead generation services to small to mid-sized manufacturing and industrial companies nationwide. JRP specializes in recruiting and building teams of outsourced sales professionals that provide end-to-end revenue generation solutions for its clients, from go-to-market strategy building, target account identification and engagement through signing of a purchase order and closing of a sale. JRP also provides complementary marketing services, including brand messaging, website development, graphic design, search engine optimization, email marketing, content writing, and sales aid development. JRP's end-to-end sales execution and marketing services, combined with its deep knowledge of the manufacturing and industrial marketplace, enables its manufacturing and industrial clients to effectively bolster, build, or fully outsource their sales and marketing functions.

Michael Davis, Executive Manager of JRP, noted, "We are thrilled to partner with demandDrive and Everlane as we continue to accelerate the growth of our business and benefit from the scale, talent base, and experience of demandDrive. I look forward to the opportunities this partnership presents for our team and our clients."

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, demandDrive provides outsourced sales development and lead generation services to clients in the software and B2B technology markets nationwide. demandDrive specializes in recruiting, training and outsourcing sales development representatives that generate actionable sales opportunities for clients' in-house sales and marketing resources. demandDrive also delivers high-quality and actionable top-of-funnel leads. demandDrive's strong recruiting pipeline, coupled with its dedicated sales development process and resources, enables the buildout of successful demand generation programs quickly and cost-effectively for clients.

"We are excited to add Michael and his team's deep sales and marketing expertise as we strengthen and scale our best-in-class service offering," said Lindsay Frey, Co-Founder and Partner of demandDrive. Daniel Paul, Co-Founder and Partner of demandDrive, added, "The strategic partnership with JRP adds an attractive new end market expertise while continuing to broaden our service offering to provide a complete, end-to-end sales and marketing service to clients."

"JRP's top-tier, full-funnel sales execution and marketing services, coupled with their extensive end-market expertise and process-driven approach, will support continued growth towards a more scaled outsourced sales execution and marketing services platform," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane, a Boston-based private equity firm that invested in the platform and focuses on partnerships with growing service companies. Daniel Vetrano, Principal at Everlane, added, "This marks an exciting and historic moment for both demandDrive and JRP, as the partnership strengthens each business and positions the collective platform for accelerated growth with enhanced capabilities, additional expertise, and greater resources available to both clients and employees."

About JRP:

JRP provides end-to-end sales execution, marketing, and lead generation services to manufacturing and industrial companies nationwide. Serving clients since 2011, JRP is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has a global employee base. JRP's services allow small to mid-sized manufacturers to focus on core operations and drive significant new revenue by outsourcing their sales and marketing functions to a highly experienced partner in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

About demandDrive:

demandDrive provides sales development and demand generation services to clients nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company's offering includes sales and marketing enablement solutions with a specialization in recruiting, training, and outsourcing sales development representatives. The company has experience servicing clients across a wide variety of end markets and has particular expertise in supporting business-to-business technology companies. For more information, please visit www.demanddrive.com.

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial, and IT services.

