Revolutionizing Compact Computing: Meet MSI's Astonishing Mini PC Series

TAIPEI, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in high-performance computing solutions, has launched its Mini PC line-up, including the Cubi 5, Cubi N, PRO DP10, and PRO DP21 series. These mini computers are designed to cater to a wide range of industries, such as SMBs, offices, hostels, restaurants, educational institutions, medical facilities, science labs, and kiosks. With their miniature chassis, powerful processors, exclusive software, and Thunderbolt 4, the Cubi and PRO DP series have redefined the world of compact computing.

Cubi 5 & Cubi N: Unleashing Power in a Compact Package

The Cubi series boasts remarkable power within a small 0.66-liter footprint, providing easy access to high-performance capabilities. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the Cubi series rivals many full-sized desktop computers in terms of performance. Additionally, Cubi 5 offers an impressive selection of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI™, and DisplayPort, making it highly versatile.

What sets the Cubi series apart is its exceptional customization and expandability options. Users can easily upgrade and maintain the mini PCs, allowing for memory and storage expansion, ensuring adaptability to evolving needs.

PRO DP10: An Astonishingly Powerful Mini PC

Despite its compact size of less than 1.1 liters, the PRO DP10 is packed with advanced technology. With its strong processor choices, exclusive MSI Cloud Center software, and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities, PRO DP10 maximizes efficiency and productivity. The mini PC offers a wide range of IO ports, allowing users to connect up to four displays simultaneously, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

PRO DP21: Strong Foundation for Business with Elegance in Design

PRO DP21, with its compact 2.3-liter Small Form Factor, fits seamlessly into any workspace while meeting the demands of modern businesses. The exclusive MSI Center software and diverse IO ports enhance efficiency and productivity, making it an ideal tool for connecting POS devices and other modules in an intelligent factory.

Ecosystem with Enhanced Security Design

MSI's Mini PC series comes with top-notch security features, including TPM 2.0, Kensington Lock, and VESA mountable design. The TPM 2.0 ensures a secure environment for business information, while Kensington locks prevent equipment theft in public areas. The VESA mountable design allows for easy attachment to any desired location, providing efficient space management.

MSI Cloud Center, an exclusive feature, enables secure data transfer between smartphones and Mini PCs within the same network domain. This comprehensive Ecosystem & Total Solution ensures the safety of private data, as files are stored solely on Cubi or PRO DP series desktops.

Conclusion

MSI's Cubi and PRO DP series have revolutionized compact computing, offering powerful performance, impressive connectivity, and advanced security features in a miniature form factor. Whether for business or personal use, these mini PCs provide a comprehensive computing solution for diverse industries and workspace setups. Explore the links below for more information on each model:

Cubi 5 12M: [https://msi.gm/S736AD38]

Cubi N ADL: [https://msi.gm/S606C528]

PRO DP10 13M: [https://msi.gm/S08DE310]

PRO DP21 13M: [https://msi.gm/S5372B95]

Over the past years, MSI has supported worldwide customers from various industries, including education, health care, sports, government tenders, restaurant & hotel facilitation, and professional office projects.

Find more details about case sharings on: https://msi.gm/SC3768F3

