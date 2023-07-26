ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's Escapes recently added five new tropical flavors within the Spiked portfolio. Flavor is the #1 driver of purchase and Seagram's Escapes is the brand best known for its flavor varieties as well as delicious-tasting flavors.ⁱ Seagram's Escapes Spiked, with a higher 8% ALC./VOL., introduced Pineapple Cherry Lime, Blood Orange Peach, and Passionfruit Margarita along with two flavors that will be part of its rotating Tiki Series. The Tiki Series includes Tiki Punch available now through August, then switches to a new Mango Mai Tai flavor available from September to February 2024. These newest innovations will leverage the fruit combination flavor trend that contributed to 15% of high ALC./VOL. TFMB dollars in 2022.ⁱⁱ

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked Introduces Rotating Tiki Series and New Tropical Flavors (PRNewswire)

Research indicates that Seagram's is the brand best known for flavor and variety, and flavor is the #1 driver of traditional FMB purchases. ⁱⁱⁱ

"Boasting rich, tropical flavors, the refreshed Spiked line is perfect for consumers looking to turn up any occasion with higher alcohol content," according to Erin Dings, Seagram's Escapes Brand Manager. "We are confident that this delicious lineup will appeal to even more consumers during summer drinking occasions."

Also, new for 2023, the Spiked line can be found in bold, new packaging refreshed to a more premium design with universal appeal.

Seagram's Escapes Spiked can be found in 23.5 oz and 16 oz cans at retailers and convenience stores throughout the U.S. Jamaican Me Happy and the new Pineapple Cherry Lime are also available now in the new, trial 7.5 oz can for around a dollar.

About Seagram's Escapes : Seagram's Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram's Escapes is currently the #5 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States.

Seagram's Escapes Spiked is a higher ALC./VOL. line of Seagram's Escapes premium malt beverages. Offering the same delicious flavor expected by the brand, Seagram's Escapes Spiked is available nationally in a variety of flavors including Jamaican Me Happy, Pineapple Cherry Lime, Tiki Punch, Blood Orange Peach, and Passionfruit Margarita.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest.

Always Drink Responsibly. ©2023 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, NY www.seagramsescapes.com. Flavored Malt Beverage.

The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

Media Contact

Carla M. Mancuso

585-317-9268

carla.mancuso@fifco.com

ⁱ Nielsen Turf Analysis, Nov '17, P3M Alcohol Buyers n=1800; Ipsos FMB Brand Health Tracker, W3 2022, n=989 P6M FMB Consumers

ⁱⁱ IRI, Unify, TTL US MULO, Traditional FMB, High ABV (7.0-9.9%), Dollars, Dollar % CYA, CY2022 WE 01.01.23

ⁱⁱⁱIpsos FMB Brand Health Tracker, W3 2022, P6M FMB Consumers, Total US, n = 1001; Nielsen BASES Quick Predict, April 2022, Total US, Alcohol Buyers, n=304, Reasons for Trying, Attitude Statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seagram’s Escapes