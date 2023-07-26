Socium Fund Services Optimizes Private Credit Fund Administration with Broadridge Technology

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To more efficiently manage complex private credit loan portfolios and scale its middle- and back-office operations, Socium Fund Services, a Suntera Global Company and leading private credit fund administration firm, has implemented the Sentry loan portfolio management technology from global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

"We're strengthening our technology infrastructure and building on our deep technical expertise in managing complex private credit portfolios on behalf of our clients," said Jason Meklinsky, chief revenue and strategy officer, Socium Fund Services. "Broadridge's Sentry solution, with its ability to handle a multitude of loan varieties and integrated workflow solutions, will further enhance Socium's robust tech stack, enabling us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our growing private credit client base."

"To better support fund administrators, our technology solution streamlines processes, automates critical functions and helps firms accelerate product innovation and enter new markets to grow," said Mike Sleightholme, Broadridge's president of international and head of asset management solutions. "We are excited to work with Socium as they transform and grow their business."

Broadridge's Sentry solution brings greater accuracy and transparency to the private lending process and provides front-to-back-office functionality to increase overall efficiency. Sentry is a scalable web-based solution that captures, calculates and analyzes the borrower's KPIs, monitors the pipeline, improves credit selection, and creates reusable covenant rules. Besides managing day-to-day loan administration, Sentry allows users to monitor compliance issues and reconcile and aggregate data.

