RED ROBIN TO COOK UP FUN AND TASTY MOMENTS ACROSS AMERICA WITH THE SUMMER OF YUMMM® TOUR CELEBRATING ITS NEW BIGGER, JUICIER BURGERS

At Local Events, the Red Robin Airstream Will Deliver More Than 10,000 Free Bigger, Juicier Burger Samples, Plus Activities and Giveaways for the Whole Family

ENGLEWOOD, Colo, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is set to sizzle this summer, today announcing the launch of their "Summer of YUMMM®" tour, a multi-city burger bonanza featuring in-market activations and opportunities to sample Red Robin's new bigger, juicier burgers. Red Robin's burgers are now more delectable than ever due to an enhanced method for cooking patties and fresh ingredient upgrades.

Red Robin is hitting the road to spread the word about its new bigger, juicier burgers through family-friendly experiences with games, sampling and more. (PRNewswire)

Food, Fun, Photos and More in Local Markets

Local events will serve up plenty to do for burger lovers of all ages including games and prizes, giant photo-ops and more from exciting, family-friendly locations. The Red Robin Airstream will be on site to deliver more than 10,000 bigger, juicier burger samples (plus Yukon Chips) for free, and bottomless napkins. " Summer of YUMMM ®" tour stops:

Denver, Colorado – July 28-30

July 28 & 29 – Colorado Rockies tailgate at Coors Field

July 30 – Red Robin Highlands Ranch*

Seattle, Washington – August 4-6

August 4 & 5 – Seafair Airshow

August 6 – Red Robin Federal Way

Durham, North Carolina – August 18-20

August 18 & 19 – Durham Bulls Athletic Park

August 20 – Red Robin New Hope Commons

National YUMMM®-Off Contest to Crown the Ultimate "Captain of YUMMM®"

As an extra special ingredient, Red Robin wants to crown its official "Captain of YUMMM®" – the person who delivers the most authentic, inspiring and creative take on the company's famous jingle: "Red Robin…YUMMM." The "Captain" will receive a $5,000 cash prize, free burgers for one year and a VIP, all-expenses paid trip to Red Robin HQ to shoot a digital spot for the brand, making them the ultimate Captain of YUMMM®. With entry opportunities on site at local events as well as via social channels, consumers can upload their submissions and follow the fun at @RedRobinBurgers #YummmOff. Contest details and terms can be found here: Red Robin YUMMM® Off

"Red Robin is in one of the most exciting and transformative times for the company. We are keenly focused on delivering quality food, memorable experiences and meaningful innovations that can rival any in our industry for decades to come," said G.J. Hart, President and CEO of Red Robin. "This includes creating an environment where everyone feels at home when they walk through our doors and offering new and flavorful gourmet burger combinations and bottomless sides for which we're known. We're excited about the recent changes we've implemented to our menu and can't wait for current and new guests alike to join us for the Summer of YUMMM® and in our restaurants to taste the changes for themselves."

"We are incredibly proud to introduce our new bigger, juicier burgers to the world," said Brian Sullivan, Red Robin's Executive Chef. "We've implemented some important changes – new flat top grills mean a 20% larger, juicier and more savory burger patty, we've upgraded to a rich, buttery brioche bun, and we've added fresher ingredients that are grilled to perfection for a more vibrant taste experience – and we're only getting started. It's an exciting time to be part of the Red Robin culinary team – as American Gourmet Burger experts we take pride in every ingredient and every bite."

For more event information about the Summer of YUMMM® Tour including times and addresses, please visit: www.redrobin.com/summer-of-yummm

*No free burger sampling at Red Robin Highlands Ranch

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.