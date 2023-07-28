Guidea Opens Second Round of Applications for Femovate Sponsorship

The Femovate Sponsorship Program supports femtech start-ups by providing UX research, design, and product strategy.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing today, award-winning, women-led UX design consultancy, Guidea , has opened the second round of applications for its UX sponsorship program, Femovate .

Companies working to create digital solutions for women's health, and are pre-seed through Series A, are invited to apply for a chance to work with Guidea to boost the efficiency, usability, and accessibility of their solutions and attract further investment.

According to a Statista study, the femtech market grew by 15.8 percent between 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the market was valued at $51 billion, but experts project the growth will compound to a value of $1 trillion by 2027. Despite the rapid growth and massive opportunity for investment in the industry, a report by McKinsey & Company revealed that due to bias surrounding the needs of women, femtech companies only receive three percent of all digital health innovation funding.

Guidea recognized the challenges faced by founders in the femtech industry and launched Femovate in 2022 in an effort to support start-ups working hard to improve women's health. Femovate offers a unique sponsorship opportunity for femtech start-ups to create and improve product and design for their innovations.

Impressed by the caliber of innovation in 2022, Guidea sponsored 30 start-ups and supplied more than $800K in UX research and product design services. Thanks in part to Guidea's support, these Femovate awardees are now securing funding, winning awards and recognition, advancing into clinical studies, and launching effective and intuitive products.

"Despite significant demand by women for health solutions, femtech entrepreneurs still lack the investment and support needed to launch innovative products," said Theresa Neil, CEO and founder, Guidea. "We want to help accelerate the growth. Through the support we provide to Femovate awardees, we are helping to improve and move the needle in women's digital health innovation. That's something we are proud to be a part of."

The Guidea team boasts a wealth of experience in medtech and femtech. They have designed products or provided UX services for 20 of the Fortune 100 companies, as well as many of the top pharma and health companies in the US. Since 2005, Guidea has established a solid reputation for creating engaging, adaptable products that are backed by research and meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Femovate 2023 awardees will receive personalized, one-on-one UX research, strategy, and design support to launch successful products. Design support may include:

Designing and testing product concepts with real users

Preparing digital assets for development

Gaining insight on which features to focus on as differentiators

Creating user-centric products that exceed expectations

Delving deeply into the patient, provider, and customer journey

Applications close on September 18, 2023. For further information or to apply for the sponsorship program, visit: https://www.femovate.com .

