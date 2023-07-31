LovelyWholesale Visits 30 Customers In New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, And Miami To Appreciate The 12 Years They Have Been With The Company

LovelyWholesale Visits 30 Customers In New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, And Miami To Appreciate The 12 Years They Have Been With The Company

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale (LW or the company), the international quick-to-market online women's fashion brand, successfully concluded its customer visit in four cities in the United States this month. The visit lasted for one month. In total, 30 customers were visited in four cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.The visit represents not only LW's commitment to customer-centricity, but also an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of its customer base.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, LovelyWholesale aims to thank all customers who accompanied LW's growth over the years and dedicates to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This visit is also the delivery of LW's value of "Customer Satisfaction". "Our customers told us that no brand has ever done such a thing before. LovelyWholesale is the first brand they have met face-to-face. What they felt the most is the sincerity of the company. The company is doing things on the customer satisfaction aspect. " Said Jovan Mo, head of marketing.

Over the past year, LovelyWholesale has made efforts in reducing the customer complaint rate and the return rate, shortening the package delivery time, and fabric upgrades. Within the past year, LovelyWholesale has achieved a 17% decrease in the return rate and a 13% decrease in customer complaints. These improvements are all due to LovelyWholesale's pursuit of better customer service and strict quality control.

(PRNewswire)

"We have continuously raised our requirements for fabrics, aiming to provide our customers with higher quality and more comfortable fabrics without price raising. For some products, we even iterate them three or more times. For products that do not meet our expected quality, we would rather delay their launch day and cover the cost until they meet the standards," said Monica, the head of the design department. "We are pleased to see more and more customers spontaneously giving five-star rates and posting their photos as reviews on our website. Customers are more satisfied with our products than before."

"Looking back at the 12 years we have journeyed; we have faced numerous challenges. We have remained loyal to our company value and brand mission, which is customer satisfaction and letting customers can find any fashion trend they want at ultra-affordable prices," said Leon, CEO of LovelyWholesale. "In the past year, we have also been committed to expanding LovelyWholesale across multiple platforms. We have established partnerships with Amazon, Aliexpress, Temu, and Shein, opening LovelyWholesale stores on their platforms. This gives our consumers more shopping options and enables more customers to know us. LovelyWholesale's Temu shop has already become one of the top-selling women's fashion stores in the United States area. We look forward to better ongoing development of LovelyWholesale in the future and will continue to work hard for it."

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of fashionable clothing, shoes, sexy lingerie, and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at competitive prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces to celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices for the first time. Over the past 12 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovelywholesale