BUY NOW PAY LATER & CONTENT CREATORS DROVE HIGHEST INCREMENTAL GROWTH

PartnerCentric Launches Incrementality Index Tech and Power Rankings Report That Sets New Actionable Insights Standard

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership marketing industry has lacked a unified standard for assessing which affiliate partners, content creators, and publishers deliver true incremental growth.

The industry's first data-driven, partner-agnostic technology is poised to revolutionize partnership marketing

Leading independent partnership marketing agency, PartnerCentric, launched their Incrementality Index marketing technology and inaugural Incrementality Power Rankings Report at Affiliate Summit East to establish this definitive source of truth. The industry's first data-driven, partner-agnostic technology and reporting is poised to revolutionize and deliver irrefutable credibility to the partnership marketing industry, while driving actionable insights for brands.

"At West Marine, we are boaters serving boaters. It's important to our current and potential customers that we are accessible and informative where and when they need us the most," said Dan Stone, Director of Customer Acquisition, West Marine. "PartnerCentric's Incrementality Index aligns with our data-driven approach to marketing investments and creates the opportunity for affiliate marketing to be a discovery engine that could positively impact all of our digital marketing channels and drive the business forward."

As part of the Incrementality Index technology launch, PartnerCentric has published the first Incrementality Power Rankings Report1 uncovering the industry's leading categories and partners moving the needle:

Buy Now Pay Later , slated to garner payment values of $125B by 2027 according to eMarketer , outpaced other categories in the June 2023 Power Rankings with an incrementality Index Score of 70%. , slated to garner payment values ofby 2027 according to, outpaced other categories in thePower Rankings with an incrementality Index Score of 70%.

Content Creators & Digital Content Publishing , which will grow at a compounded rate of 6.3% by 2030 according to Market Research Future , saw an Incrementality Index Score of 67% in June of this year. , which will grow at a compounded rate of 6.3% by 2030 according to, saw an Incrementality Index Score of 67% in June of this year.

The Incrementality Index clearly demonstrated that a score improves nearly 100% when supporting media advertisements are present, confirming the benefits of a multi-pronged marketing strategy.

The Incrementality Index, a transformative marketing technology and service, brings a data-driven understanding of affiliates' incremental impact through a combination of measures, including the:

Unique ability to create new customers relative to existing customer transactions.

Capacity to influence on early to mid-stage purchase funnel interactions.

Power to reactivate stalled or dormant purchase paths.

These factors are combined into a clear and actionable score that uniquely harnesses a brand's own back-office analytics to ensure alignment with other marketing channels, to eliminate self-reporting bias and paint a holistic picture of what is moving the business forward.

"Transparency and accountability have never been more important as the boundaries of affiliate marketing continue to blur with other marketing channels, such as influencer and public relations. Over the years, marketers have been in the dark as to which affiliate partners truly create incremental lift," said Stephanie Harris, CEO & Founder, PartnerCentric. "We built the Incrementality Index and patented FUSE2 technology to debunk affiliate marketing myths, offer a clear data-driven view of each partner's digital purchase pathway impact and deliver actionable and automated commission opportunities across all channels of influence."

Click here for additional Incrementality Index insights and to download the full report.

About PartnerCentric:

Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric is the largest independent partnership marketing agency in the US. Rooted in transparency, fierce independence and award-winning technology, PartnerCentric is a new breed of agency.

We are boundary-pushing strategists combining bespoke tactical efficiency with tech-empowered services that are purpose-built on two decades of affiliate experience to solve marketers' most prominent pain points. Not settling for the status quo, PartnerCentric's Control Suite is a revenue and outcome-focused platform of proprietary and patented technologies putting the power back in the hands of disruptive brands.

PartnerCentric creates speed to value and drives growth for some of the world's most respected businesses and innovative brands, such as Lemonade, VSP Vision Plans, DTLR, and HIMS/HERS. Globally recognized by CLUTCH as the top affiliate marketing agency to work with for consecutive years, discover how PartnerCentric's award-winning technology can drive your business forward. Visit www.PartnerCentric.com and follow us on LinkedIn and twitter .

Media Contact:

Cali Maxwell DaRe

Director of Communications

Elegant Disruption

PartnerCentric@ElegantDisruption.com

1 PartnerCentric's Incrementality Power Ranking is an ongoing reporting function. For this particular study, data has been aggregated and anonymized across 12 beta clients over the period of June 1st, 2023 - June 30th, 2023. The partners analyzed had to participate in at least 10,000 unique sessions as defined by Google Analytics during the reporting period.

2 Harris, S. & Rathbone, T., 2018, US10733632B2

