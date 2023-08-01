HSS Achieves Record 14th Consecutive National No. 1 Ranking in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report

Advances to No. 2 Nationally in Rheumatology

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics for the 14th consecutive year, and advanced to No. 2 for rheumatology, in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings©* analysis.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties. Hospital performance was assessed using a variety of measures, including outcomes, level of nursing care, patient experience, and available technology such as computer-assisted orthopedic surgery, according to U.S. News. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

"This U.S. News analysis validates that we are providing the highest quality care in fields that are advancing steadily," said HSS CEO Louis A. Shapiro. "We remain at the top by setting a higher standard for ourselves in every aspect of what we do, from patient care to quality to culture and beyond. Every single member of the HSS team plays a vital role."

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, and the only hospital in North America designated by the World Economic Forum to serve in the Global Coalition for Value in Healthcare. HSS maintains the lowest readmission rates for orthopedics in the nation, and among the lowest rates for infections and complications.

"Our 160 years of focus on musculoskeletal conditions is a distinguishing feature of HSS, enabling us to provide highly specialized care that benefits our patients and leads to the most reliably superior outcomes," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, president, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "The high rankings reflect our special expertise, our strong dedication to evidence-based medicine, our constant focus on safety, and our steadfast commitment to research and innovation to advance the field of musculoskeletal care."

"Individuals with rheumatic diseases face many challenges and we are committed to providing the most advanced, personalized and compassionate care for each of our patients," said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology at HSS. "We are proud to be recognized for excellence by U.S. News and will continue to work as a team to maintain the highest standards of care and improve our patients' lives."

In 2022, HSS clinicians provided specialized care to more than 200,000 patients for all types of orthopedic and rheumatologic conditions, such as pain or injury to the back, neck or joints, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma, and psoriatic arthritis. Over the course of the year HSS performed more than 38,000 orthopedic surgical procedures.

HSS is the Official Hospital and provides Team Physicians to more than 20 high performing sports teams and leagues including Major League Pickleball, the New York Giants, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, New York Mets, New York Red Bulls, New York Road Runners, National Basketball Players Association, US Youth Soccer, and UFC. It is designated a Medical Center of Excellence by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 14th consecutive year), No. 2 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2023-2024), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnosis, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

