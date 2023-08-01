Mack Trucks Announces Collaboration with Australian Clothing Brand Cotton:On

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Trucks today announced its collaboration with Australian clothing brand Cotton:On, which will offer an exclusive line of Mack®-branded menswear. The new collection utilizes road-worn designs inspired by Mack's 123-year heritage and continued influence on popular culture around the world.

The upcoming Mack Trucks collection includes clothing rooted in the classic fashion aesthetics of the 1960s and 1970s.

The upcoming Mack Trucks collection includes clothing rooted in the classic fashion aesthetics of the 1960s and 1970s. Different elements of Mack's iconic branding and artwork are used throughout a selection of workwear-inspired pieces, including trucker caps, shirts and more. Past Mack logos and typefaces dating back to the company's first truck arriving in Australia, in 1919, are featured throughout.

"We're very fortunate to have the storied history that we do," said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks' vice president of global brand and marketing. "Our heritage and place in American culture affords us many opportunities to work with other brands. Cotton:On is one of Australia's defining clothing brands, so we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate and celebrate Mack's international presence."

Products from Cotton:On's Mack Trucks collection became available online in the U.S. on Saturday, July 22. United States Cotton:On-branded stores began carrying the collection on July 31.

As an Australian brand, Cotton:On's appreciation for Mack Trucks speaks to the brand's global impact and recognition. The consistent durability and reliability of Mack's products has given the bulldog a reputation that knows no geographical bounds. By collaborating with Cotton:On, Mack Trucks is proud to acknowledge and promote the brand's cultural importance outside of the U.S.

"When we were workshopping the idea of a brand partnership to go with our Americana/workwear range, there was one brand that stood above all others," said Guy Cortis, category buyer at Cotton:On Group. "Mack Trucks! Mack is a massive part of American popular culture and globally recognized well outside the borders of the U.S. With such a rich and interesting heritage, it just made sense. And to put the icing on the cake, the logo is the world-famous Bulldog!"

Mack Trucks first opened its Queensland, Australia factory in 1963 – only about 50 miles from where Cotton:On would find its beginning 25 years later. Mack has since remained one of the country's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturers, while its trucks and bulldog have become two of the world's most recognizable cultural icons.

Mack Trucks branded Cotton:On pieces will be offered in all regions, both in-store and online at www.cottonon.com.

About Mack Trucks

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and ISO 45001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs around 100,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to about $47 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

