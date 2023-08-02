Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway counts 340 million passengers since launch

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCO:

The Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway, China's first train line with a designed speed of 350km/h, was put into operation in 2008. Over the past 15 years since, a total of 340 million passengers have taken the line.

In June, the longer Fuxing bullet train with 16 carriages made its debut, bringing the overall transportation capacity of the section up by 18%. Notably, the number of passengers departing from Beijing South Railway Station reached 85,000, an increase of 20.5% compared with the days before the adjustment.

In an effort to provide a better experience for commuters between Beijing and Tianjin, the number of trains was increased from 47 to 128 pairs, and the minimum departure interval has been shortened from 15 to three minutes.

The high-speed railway has brought more visitors to Tianjin, while also contributing to the region's economic growth. The GDP of Tianjin's Wuqing district, where the line passes through, increased by more than five times over the past 15 years, according to official data.

As part of the efforts to promote the coordinated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei development, the length of railways within the region was increased from 118 kilometers to 2,486 kilometers over the past 15 years, reducing the commute time among major cities of the three regions to within two hours.

Moreover, as the Tianjin-Daxing Railway connecting Tianjin and the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to put into use by the end of this year, four new railway lines connecting the two cities will take shape to further promote regional development.

SOURCE China SCIO