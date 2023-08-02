Motorlux Features Automotive-Themed Culinary Pairings, First-Class Aircraft Display, and Expanded Experiences

The automotive and aviation celebration will also feature icons like the 2023 Cadillac V-Series.R, the Airbus Corporate Jets TwoTwenty, and hundreds of cars including a selection from the Broad Arrow RADIUS Auction.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorlux , the automotive and aviation kick off to Monterey Car Week, will feature curated automotive-themed food pairings, 200 automobiles, more than a dozen aircraft, 30 farm-to-table culinary stations, a handpicked selection of 24 premium local wines, and 30 top-shelf cocktail options. The evening event returns to the Monterey Jet Center on Wednesday, August 16 for the 32nd time.

Each display area will pair with theme-aligned, locally-sourced food and drinks creating four unique environments within the event to explore, including 'Tokyo Night Market' with cars such as the Built by Legends 1995 R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R, 'Legends of Baja' featuring Frank Vessels' BFG Blazer, 'Cars of the Mille' including the 1957 Kurtis 500x 'El Caballo II, and 'RADwood' which will feature the hottest cars from the 80's and 90's. Hundreds of other cars will also be on display: from full classics, to modern exotics, and everything in between.

Also known for its immersive aircraft experiences, Motorlux will feature everything from an Airbus Corporate Jets ACJ TwoTwenty, to helicopters from Bell Textron. HondaJet will bring an Elite II and Pilatus the PC-24 Jet and PC-12 NGX, and Cirrus the SR22T. Many of the aircraft on display will be available for tours throughout the evening.

Additionally, Broad Arrow Auctions will join Motorlux again this year for their RADIUS auction . Cars such as a 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Evo, 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, and 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 Concept Car will be on display at Motorlux before crossing the auction block Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18. A special collection from the Academy of Art University will also be included in the sale, featuring highlights like the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan, once owned by Academy Award winner and the designer of the Oscar statuette, Cedric Gibbons. More details on the auction can be found at BroadArrowAuctions.com.

"Motorlux is an immersive experience, celebrating the finest in both the automotive and culinary worlds. For many who attend, it's also a moment to create lasting memories year over year," said Peter Fink, Vice President of Events and Experiences at Hagerty. "It's a chance to connect with like-minded enthusiasts who share a passion for luxury automobiles, aviation, and exceptional gastronomy. We're honored to host the event and celebrate together with the car community."

Event sponsor Mobil 1 will display the 2023 Cadillac V-Series.R at Motorlux, fresh off a podium finish at the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while a modern F1 car will be displayed courtesy of Pirelli. Other attending sponsors include Bollinger Motors, Gateway Bronco, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Kindred Motorworks, LUCID, McLaren, and RUF Automobile.

Motorlux is proud to benefit the CHP 11-99 Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need. CHP 11-99 Foundation is also bringing their Ford Mustang Dark Horse as a display car and raffle item. The event also supports the Navy Post Graduate School Foundation, from which young men and women of the school's Car Club will assist at Motorlux and serve as car pushers for the Broad Arrow Auction.

Information on exclusive guest access is available at Motorlux.com .

Motorlux is a vibrant celebration of cars, craft and community held during Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center. Now under the stewardship of Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more visit the Motorlux website at Motorlux.com.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

