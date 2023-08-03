NORTH SIXTH GROUP ACQUIRES KRMA; CREATES N6 POWERED BY KRMA TO BRING FULLY INTEGRATED AI-ENABLED MARKETING OFFERING TO CLIENTS

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Sixth Group (NSG) today announced the acquisition of KRMA, an AI-enabled digital marketing solutions provider. As part of the acquisition, NSG will merge its marketing services units, including leading public relations firm N6A and digital content firm Studios with KRMA to form N6 Powered by KRMA, creating a fully integrated offering that combines public relations expertise, technology and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies.

N6 Powered by KRMA brings together two powerhouses in their respective fields, leveraging earned media, communications and reputation management experience of N6A and Studios with marketing technology, analytics and data solutions of KRMA, revolutionizing the way businesses connect and engage with their target audiences.

KRMA Founder & CEO Morgan Harris will join as CEO of North Sixth Group, the parent company of N6 Powered by KRMA. Harris is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with a successful track record building, scaling and exiting companies in media and technology. Harris previously served as CEO of marketing data solutions firm TONIK+, which was acquired by Edisen (formerly Chimney Vigor Group) and HYFN, an award-winning paid social platform that was acquired by LIN Media.

"N6 Powered by KRMA brings together the best minds, clients and capabilities to redefine marketing and public relations as we move into an increasingly data-centric marketplace," said Morgan Harris, Founder and CEO of KRMA and newly appointed CEO of North Sixth Group. "Furthermore, I am thrilled to be leading North Sixth Group as we continue to build our portfolio and enhance our leadership footprint within the media, marketing and sports and entertainment landscape. I have had a front row seat as North Sixth Group has expanded its interests and can say without hesitation that we are building a global ecosystem of relationships, networks and capabilities driven by value creation and outcomes."

One of the key highlights is the integration of KRMA's proprietary AI technology into the suite of services offered to clients. This cutting-edge technology will enable businesses to harness the power of data-driven insights, allowing for precise audience targeting, personalized messaging and optimized marketing campaigns. The inclusion of this advanced AI technology sets N6 Powered by KRMA apart, providing clients with precise audience targeting, personalized messaging and optimized marketing campaigns through a 360-degree suite of capabilities supported by public relations and earned media expertise.

"The marketing landscape continues to evolve with increasing demand for technology-enabled services that combine data and analytics with hands-on expertise and human capital," said Matt Rizzetta, Chairman of North Sixth Group. "The acquisition of KRMA and formation of N6 Powered by KRMA brings together the rich tradition of our longstanding PR and marketing services business units N6A and Studios with the future of marketing technology and predictive analytics that is being developed by KRMA."

ABOUT N6 POWERED BY KRMA

At N6 Powered by KRMA, the ultimate marketing powerhouse comes to life through the seamless integration public relations, AI and an exceptional creative team. With unmatched expertise and proprietary AI technology, N6 Powered by KRMA empowers leading global brands to achieve remarkable marketing outcomes. By harmonizing the analytical brilliance of AI with the artistry of public relations and creative campaigns, N6 Powered by KRMA offers solutions that ensure clients thrive in the ever-evolving data-oriented marketing landscape.

N6 Powered by KRMA was formed through merging leading AI-enabled marketing technology company KRMA with world-class public relations and marketing firms N6A and Studios. N6 Powered by KRMA is wholly owned and operated by North Sixth Group, a family office operating company with interests in media, marketing, technology and sports and entertainment businesses.

